Report: Steelers looking to add at trade deadline

General view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers are mainly focused on finding defensive line help, Kinkhabwala hears. Ingram could have been useful at defensive end, but the Steelers couldn’t carve out enough playing time to satisfy the veteran. In any event, they could use some additional DL support while Stephon Tuitt continues to rehab from his knee injury. The Steelers are also without defensive tackle Carlos Davis, who was parked on injured reserve last week.

Ingram’s departure also leaves the Steelers with a need at OLB. As it stands, starters T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith have only one true backstop in former Broncos seventh-rounder Derrek Tuszka. Then again, newly promoted edge rusher Taco Charlton could help on that front.

The Steelers may have missed out on Whitney Mercilus earlier this month, but they could be hours away from bolstering their front seven. As of this writing, Kevin Colbert & Co. have less than four hours to get a deal done.