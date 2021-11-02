First Responders Called To Serious Head-On Crash In Central Jersey

Firefighters, police and EMS crews were called to a serious head-on crash in Central Jersey.

The crash was reported at about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday near 326 Swimming River Road in Colts Neck, initial reports said.

An unconfirmed report said that CPR was performed on one of the drivers and that he was revived and breathing.

At least one person was being taken by EMS to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, reports said.

