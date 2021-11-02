CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts Neck, NJ

First Responders Called To Serious Head-On Crash In Central Jersey

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26zIHz_0ckKJsbk00

Firefighters, police and EMS crews were called to a serious head-on crash in Central Jersey.

The crash was reported at about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday near 326 Swimming River Road in Colts Neck, initial reports said.

An unconfirmed report said that CPR was performed on one of the drivers and that he was revived and breathing.

At least one person was being taken by EMS to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, reports said.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Harrington Park House Fire Doused

Firefighters doused a Harrington Park house blaze Sunday afternoon.No injuries were reported in the two-alarm fire, which broke out in the attic of the two-story wood-frame home on Bogerts Mill Road around 1 p.m., firefighters said.No injuries were reported."The fire was knocked within 15 minutes o…
HARRINGTON PARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colts Neck, NJ
City
Neptune Township, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Struck By SUV In Hit-Run Long Island Crash

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who detectives say struck a woman crossing a Long Island roadway overnight.While crossing Jerusalem Avenue in Uniondale, the 54-year-old woman was struck by a westbound, dark-colored SUV at around 10:50 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, Nassau County Police say.Th…
UNIONDALE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Jersey#Swimming#Police#Accident#First Responders Called#Ems#Cpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

NJ Transit Bus Collides With Lakewood Fire Truck

A New Jersey Transit bus collided with a fire truck from Lakewood, authorities said.The crash occurred about 2 p.m. Friday at Courtney Road and Madison Avenue, according to Emma Wright, senior public information officer with NJ Transit."It was a very minor accident," Wright said. "There were no pas…
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
157K+
Followers
29K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy