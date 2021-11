Hollywood has lost one of its greats. The Daily Mail reports that Lionel Blair - an actor, dancer, and choreographer - has died at the age of 92. Blair's career spanned more than 70 years. Blair became a staple on British TV beginning in the 60s and 70s. He died in the early hours on Thursday, Nov. 4 surrounded by his family. His agent said in a statement: "He got to a very ripe old age, he was loved by his family, and I think he died in their company, which is lovely."

