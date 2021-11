There are all types of income investors. Some are focused solely on generating high yields from their deployed capital, while others build out portfolio’s trying to replicate similar returns that the market produces while squeezing out more than 1.37% in annual yields. When looking for income, many investments such as Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Tesla (TSLA), and Facebook (FB) are off the table as they don’t generate dividends. Without exposure to high-growth companies, income investors will have difficulty replicating average market returns in a bull market. I like using the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY) as my barometer for comparing different investments to the market as it’s the most recognized S&P 500 index fund. Over the past five years, SPY has appreciated by 120.21% while generating an annual dividend of $5.66 per share, a forward yield of 1.23%.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO