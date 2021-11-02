Carole Baskin Fails to Block Footage from Upcoming Tiger King Sequel

When Scream first made its way to theaters it seemed as if it was going to be “just another horror movie” but it proved everyone wrong and has become a beloved franchise. Kevin Meade Williamson was born in North Carolina, lived in Texas, attended high school in North Carolina, and eventually earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from East Carolina University. Like many aspiring actors, he then moved to New York City and after some minor success, he decided to head to Los Angeles. After a few more acting roles, he switched his focus to writing where he has found great success in the last few decades. His first motions picture, Scream, was released in 1996 and is turning twenty- five-years-old this year. In celebration of the anniversary, Paramount Pictures has released the film for the first time, in 4K.

