Congress & Courts

Carole Baskin Fails to Block Footage from Upcoming Tiger King Sequel

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA judge has denied a temporary restraining order to Carole Baskin, who gained notoriety due to the infamous "Tiger King" docuseries on Netflix. The CEO of Big Cat Rescue, Baskin was trying to block footage of her being used in...

Deadline

‘Tiger King’ Star Carole Baskin Loses Bid To Halt Netflix’s Release Of “Odious” Sequel Series, For Now – Update

UPDATE, 11:55 PM: Netflix won’t have to worry about Carole Baskin and her just filed contract lawsuit pulling the plug on the November 17 launch of Tiger King 2, at least not for now. Mere hours after Baskin and her husband sued the streamer and producers Royal Goode Productions over what they are calling “unauthorized” use of footage of the Big Cat Rescue CEO in the upcoming sequel series, a federal judge in Florida tonight has denied the couple their request for a temporary restraining order. “While the Court understands the Baskins’ frustration, it does not appear that inclusion of Defendants’ footage...
TV SERIES
Scream 4K Ultra HD Review

When Scream first made its way to theaters it seemed as if it was going to be “just another horror movie” but it proved everyone wrong and has become a beloved franchise. Kevin Meade Williamson was born in North Carolina, lived in Texas, attended high school in North Carolina, and eventually earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from East Carolina University. Like many aspiring actors, he then moved to New York City and after some minor success, he decided to head to Los Angeles. After a few more acting roles, he switched his focus to writing where he has found great success in the last few decades. His first motions picture, Scream, was released in 1996 and is turning twenty- five-years-old this year. In celebration of the anniversary, Paramount Pictures has released the film for the first time, in 4K.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carole Baskin
Indy100

From Kanye West to Beyoncé, every state’s richest celebrity revealed

It comes as no surprise that many American athletes, singers, actors, business people, and others in the entertainment industry across the country are, well, multi-millionaires.What you may not have considered is who the most financially successful person from each state has turned out to be.Recent data mapped out by StatsPanda on Instagram now shows who is the wealthiest public figure from each US state.According to recent data published by StatsPanda on Instagram, there are many faces that we would expect to be the most affluent in certain states ... along with some unexpected ones. ...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiger King#Big Cat Rescue#Block Footage#Court#Royal Goode Productions
Bossip

Hell Of An Ex: Mel Confronts Martell After He Crashes Her Date “What Happened Was Out Of Line!”

This man went and had a WHOLE child with another woman while he was married but can’t handle his ex-wife going on a date. Out of line is an understatement. Sorry but we had to make sure you all are witnessing the trainwreck that is Martell Holt — post divorce. Saturday night’s episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” just further put into perspective how some men really can’t admit when they are wrong. Dead wrong at that. See what happened was Melody had a date but Martell knew where she was going. So he showed up. Raise your hand if you think that was a BAD IDEA!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Best Life

See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Here’s Why Nicholas Turturro Really Left

Many of television’s most popular crime dramas center around the partnerships between officers. These shows often center around highlighting bonds that are formed between officers while they work to solve some sensational crimes. However, the hit CBS police procedural Blue Bloods takes a different approach to this formula. The popular series has found its niche within the genre. The series did this by centering around one particular family of New York City officers, the Reagans.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Woman’s shocking $1900 a month NYC apartment stuns TikTok viewers

A viral TikTok video showing piles of garbage dumped outside of a $1890-a-month Manhattan apartment has laid bare the high cost of rent in New York.In the video, New Yorker Carol Gelgot takes viewers on a brief tour of her studio apartment before showing the view from her window: a large pile of refuse bags blocking the fire escape.“If you’re looking for a sign to move to NYC, this is it,” an overlay on the clip reads.The clip posted on Carol’s Notfromdenmark account has been watched 6.7 million times, and has sparked a conversation about the high cost of renting...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Shutting Down Production as Letitia Wright Recovers From On-Set Injury (Exclusive)

Disney’s highly anticipated Black Panther sequel has hit a new speed bump. The Marvel feature, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is temporarily shutting down due to the severity of the injury sustained by star Letitia Wright, sources close to the production tell The Hollywood Reporter. Wright was injured in late August while the film was shooting a sequence involving a stunt rig on-location in Boston. At the time, Marvel Studios said Wright’s injury would ultimately not impact the shooting schedule of the film. After the injury, Wright left for London, where the star has been since, while the production shot around her character, Shuri,...
MOVIES
Radar Online.com

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Salary Revealed As $250K, While Head Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Was To Earn Less Than $8K

The budget for Rust has been revealed in the wake of the on-set fatal shooting that claimed the life of the western film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was set to star, while his production company – El Dorado – was slated to back the New Mexico-based project. Less than three weeks into filming, however, he was handed a real gun that contained a live round that ended up killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
MOVIES

