The appeal of cryptocurrencies can be alluring given their bull run in 2021, but gold’s reliable track record is still a draw for a number of investors. “More than 50 years have passed since President Richard Nixon ‘closed the gold window,’ which led to the creation of the first free market in gold,” a Wealthmanagement.com article says. “During this period of time, gold has delivered capital appreciation equivalent to almost 8% a year on a compound annual growth basis. In light of these past results, the precious metal’s year-to-date drop of 6% has understandably been disappointing; however, it’s important not to lose sight of gold’s unique value proposition.”

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO