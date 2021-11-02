CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

1 killed, another critically wounded in Kansas shooting

Hays Post
Hays Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say one man has died and another person was critically wounded in a shooting in north Wichita. Police say...

hayspost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hays Post

Kansas man dies after violent pickup crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 1a.m. Sunday in Shawnee County. A 2011 GMC Sierra pickup driven by Chase A. Barfoot, 28, Topeka, was westbound in the 2700 Block of SE 61st Street, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The pickup left the road to the north, struck multiple objects including trees, culverts and a telephone pole.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Life in prison for man's death during Kan. police chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka man convicted of fleeing from police that led to another driver's death has been sentenced to life in prison. Brandon Jordan was sentenced Friday in the death of 69-year-old Dennis Affolter of Topeka. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said the chase in November...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Tip leads police to ID and arrest of Kan. shooting suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just after 7:30p.m. on September 1, police were dispatched to the 1300 Block of SW Huntoon Street in Topeka in reference to a shooting that had just occurred, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. Officers arrived and...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Sheriff asks for help to ID suspect who shot at Kansas deputies

OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Sunday morning shooting in Osage County. Just after 1a.m. Sunday, the Osage County Communications Center received 911 call of shots being fired at a vehicle that had stopped at 165th and South Osage Road, northwest of Burlingame, according to the sheriff's department. Deputies...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Hays Post

Neb. man drowns at Kirwin National Refuge

At approximately 5:06 p.m., Saturday, the Phillips County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call of a possible drowning at Kirwin National Refuge, according to a statement made on Facebook Sunday afternoon. "Phillips County Sheriff's Office, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, Kansas Highway Patrol, Kirwin Fire...
NEBRASKA STATE
Hays Post

Six arrested after fight breaks out at Kansas high school

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Six people have been arrested after a brawl outside of South High School in Wichita — the second big fight there in nine days. KAKE-TV reports that four juveniles and two adults were arrested Friday. In the latest incident, a school district spokeswoman says two students...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

KC woman to police: I killed 3 people because I'm a bad person

KANSAS CITY(AP) — A Kansas City woman who told police she shot and killed three people because she was "a bad person” has been convicted in their deaths. Lynnsey D. Jones, 37, was convicted Thursday of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action, the Jackson County Prosecutor's office said in a news release.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hays Post

Female corrections officer injured in attack at Kansas prison

LANSING, Kan. (AP) — A corrections officer at Kansas’ Lansing Correctional Facility is hospitalized in stable condition after being attacked. The Kanas Department of Corrections says in a news release that the incident happened Wednesday when the officer “was injured by a resident.”. Officials say the incident remains under investigation....
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Shooting#Police#Arkansas River#Ap
Hays Post

Kansas man dies after SUV rolls into ditch

STANTON COUNTY–A Kansas man died in an accident just after 11:30p.m. Friday in Stanton County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Chevy Tahoe driven by Bryce L. Stude, 28, Eudora, was eastbound on U.S. 160 just west of Kansas Highway 27. The SUV left the roadway to the north....
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Police: Suspect in Georgia killing captured in Kansas

NEOSHO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating the January murder of a man in Georgia have made an arrest in Kansas. After months of searching, the US Marshals Service and the Chanute Police Department arrested 41-year-old Adrian Weston Wednesday in Chanute, Kansas, according to the Chanute Police Department. Weston is being...
GEORGIA STATE
Hays Post

🎥Prosecutor declines to file charges in fatal Kansas police shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A prosecutor says that a Wichita police officer who fatally shot a fleeing bank robbery suspect last year is immune from prosecution under Kansas law. Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett released his findings Thursday into the Dec. 21 death of Paul Peraza following a robbery at the Golden Plains Credit Union in Wichita and the subsequent police chase.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Hays Post

Silver Alert canceled, missing Kan. woman found safe

SEDGWICK COUNTY – The Wichita Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Wichita woman who was last believed to be near Kinkaid, Kansas. The whereabouts of Patricia Knafla, 70, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Man dies in pickup rollover crash on Kansas highway

LINN COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 6p.m. Thursday in Linn County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevy Silverado driven by Phillip A. Murray, 53, Bella Visa, Arkansas, was traveling on U.S. 69 three miles north of Pleasanton. The pickup left the right side of...
LINN COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Fire chief: Mass casualty incident at music festival in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — At least eight people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the Astroworld music festival in Houston while rapper Travis Scott was performing. Officials declared a “mass casualty incident” just after 9 p.m. Friday during the festival...
HOUSTON, TX
Hays Post

KC women charged after man's body found in illegal dumping area

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two women face charges after a man’s body was found in a wooded area of Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Star reports that officers were initially called Oct. 26 after a city worker discovered a body while looking into illegal dumping activity. In federal court records, a detective said the body was found in a plastic container, “wrapped in black tape.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

Police: SW Kan. school locked down after man threatens priest

FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with an incident that temporarily forced a southwest Kansas school into lockdown, according to a media release from Garden City Police. Just before 11a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to St. Mary's School, 503 St. John Street in Garden City...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Criminal case leads Kansas lawmaker to step aside for week

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 21-year-old Kansas lawmaker charged with domestic battery over a disturbance involving his brother said Thursday that he's stepping away from his legislative duties for a week. Freshman Democratic state Rep. Aaron Coleman of Kansas City tweeted that he's taking a “leave of absence” following a...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Driver hospitalized after pickup rear-ends semi on I-70

GOVE COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 8:30p.m. Friday in Gove County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Ford F150 driven by Stephen C. Pichoff, 43, Loveland, Co., was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of the Grainfield-Hoxie exit. The pickup rear-ended a 2003 Freightliner...
GOVE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy