1 killed, another critically wounded in Kansas shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say one man has died and another person was critically wounded in a shooting in north Wichita. Police say...hayspost.com
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say one man has died and another person was critically wounded in a shooting in north Wichita. Police say...hayspost.com
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0