The Giants offense has been hampered by injuries through the first seven games of 2021. The injuries have certainly been felt on the offensive line due to the lack of depth at that position. Another spot where there have been injuries is in the receiving core; but the impact of these injuries haven’t been felt as much. This is due to the fact that the Giants have built good depth at the wide receiver position. Due to this depth, the Giants should be looking to shop the guy that for a minute, looked like their future at this position.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO