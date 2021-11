ARLINGTON, Va. — Police in Arlington County are warning people to take caution after receiving several reports of possible spiked drinks over the last month. During the month of October, Arlington County Police Department officers received six reports of possible drink spiking. In each case, the women victims reported experiencing loss of consciousness and memory loss after visiting various nightlife establishments in Clarendon and Crystal City on weekend nights, police said. The women told police they believed their drinks had been tampered with.

