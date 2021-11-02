CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Nations

Central African Republic guards wound 10 UN peacekeepers

 5 days ago

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — The United Nations mission in Central African Republic says presidential guards opened fire on Egyptian peacekeepers near the presidential palace,...

International Business Times

Ethiopia Air Strike On Tigray Kills 6: Hospital, Rebel Sources

Ethiopia's military on Thursday carried out an air strike on the capital of the war-torn Tigray region that a hospital official and rebel sources said killed six people and injured 21 others. The government said the strike, the latest in a campaign of air bombardments, hit a factory in Mekele...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Ethiopia's wartime emergency decree sets capital on edge

All week, Bisrat's phone has been buzzing with news of fellow Tigrayans caught up in a fresh round of mass arrests linked to Ethiopia's year-long war.  He recalled riding in a share-taxi this week and hearing another passenger brag loudly into his phone about reporting Tigrayan neighbours to the police, saying they were then "captured". 
POLITICS
UN News Centre

Nepalese peacekeeper serving in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) receives United Nations Woman Police Officer of the Year Award

New York, Friday, 5 November 2021 – The United Nations Department of Peace Operations announced that Superintendent Sangya Malla of Nepal, currently serving in the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), will be awarded the 2021 United Nations Woman Police Officer of the Year. Superintendent Malla will be presented the award by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres at a virtual ceremony on 9 November.
POLITICS
AFP

UN envoy visits Tigray, pleads for humanitarian access

The UN undersecretary for humanitarian affairs visited Ethiopia's Tigray region Sunday, pleading for greater access for aid to civilians amid escalating clashes between rebel and government forces. During a visit to Tigrayan capital Mekele, Martin Griffiths met with the region's "de facto authorities" and insisted on "the need for humanitarian access and protection of civilians through all areas under their control," according to a UN spokesperson. Griffiths later returned to Addis Ababa. Other sources said Griffiths was in Mekele at the same time as Olusegun Obasanjo, the African Union's high representative for the Horn of Africa, who was there to meet with Debretsion Gebremichael, head of the Tigray People's Liberation Front.
UNITED NATIONS
AFP

Ethiopia rebels dismiss bloodbath fears as crowds rally for army

Rebels fighting Ethiopia's government have played down reports that they would face a hostile population or cause a "bloodbath" if they advanced into Addis Ababa, even as tens of thousands joined a pro-military rally in the capital on Sunday. Fighters from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and their allies have been locked in a year-long war with the government that has killed thousands and pushed many more into desperate conditions in the vast east African nation. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray in November last year to topple the TPLF, accusing them of attacking military bases. But the TPLF and their allies have claimed several victories in recent weeks, taking towns some 400 kilometres from the capital, and have not ruled out marching on Addis Ababa.
PROTESTS
AFP

Ethiopia rebels to 'join forces' to defeat Abiy government

Nine rebel groups battling Ethiopia's government will "collaborate and join forces" Friday, they said in a statement announcing the alliance, which comes as fears grow of Tigrayan fighters advancing on the capital. The nine groups said they were forming a united front "to reverse the harmful effects of the Abiy Ahmed rule on the peoples of Ethiopia... and in recognition of the great need to collaborate and join forces towards a safe transition in the country."
POLITICS
United Nations
Sudan forces disperse anti-coup protesters, arrest dozens

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudan’s activists say security forces have dispersed demonstrators and rounded up more than 100 people in the capital of Khartoum. Sunday's crackdown is the latest on pro-democracy protesters against last month’s military’s coup. Most of those arrested Sunday are teachers. The Sudanese military seized power Oct. 25, dissolving the transitional government and arresting dozens of officials and politicians. The coup has drawn international criticism and massive protests in the streets of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country. The fresh crackdown comes amid ongoing mediation efforts between the military and civilian leaders.
PROTESTS
Sierra Leone: Drone footage of wreckage after oil tanker explosion

Drone footage shows firefighters and rescue workers at the scene of wreckage after an oil tanker exploded in Sierra Leone, killing 99 people. The disaster happened early on Saturday morning after a bus struck the tanker at a gas station in Wellington, a suburb east of Freetown. President Julius Maada...
PUBLIC SAFETY

