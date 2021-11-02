CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethiopia orders emergency as Tigray forces threaten capital

By CARA ANNA - Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government has declared a national state of emergency as rival Tigray forces threaten to move on the capital...

AFP

Ethiopia rebels to 'join forces' to defeat Abiy government

Nine rebel groups battling Ethiopia's government will "collaborate and join forces" Friday, they said in a statement announcing the alliance, which comes as fears grow of Tigrayan fighters advancing on the capital. The nine groups said they were forming a united front "to reverse the harmful effects of the Abiy Ahmed rule on the peoples of Ethiopia... and in recognition of the great need to collaborate and join forces towards a safe transition in the country."
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Ethiopia government says Tigray forces killed 100 youths in key town

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The Ethiopian government accused rebellious Tigrayan forces on Monday of killing 100 youths in the town of Kombolcha, as the United States expressed concern about Tigrayan advances a year into the fighting. The Tigrayan forces led by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) denied the allegation. Spokesperson...
POLITICS
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: U.S., Indonesia urge Myanmar army to end violence

GLASGOW — U.S. President Joe Biden and Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo called on Myanmar’s military to release political prisoners and halt all violence during a meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Watch their remarks in the player above. The White House said the two...
WORLD
wcn247.com

Ethiopia's rival Tigray forces claim to take strategic city

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tigray forces say they have taken control of a key city on the route to Ethiopia’s capital, while Ethiopia’s government denies it and the United States is urging the Tigray fighters to halt their advances as the yearlong war intensifies. The Tigray forces spokesman tells The Associated Press the fighters took Dessie on Saturday afternoon. He also asserts they already have “commanding positions” on the outskirts of the nearby city of Kombolcha and have its airport in their sights. Ethiopian government spokesman Legesse Tulu rejects the Dessie claim as “fabricated propaganda." Phone calls to Dessie don't go through. That complicated efforts to verify accounts.
POLITICS
wcn247.com

Ethiopia's PM defiant as rebel Tigray forces make advances

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s prime minister has called on his supporters to redouble their efforts in the country’s civil war, as rebel forces claimed to have seized key cities that control a major highway toward the capital.A move on the capital, Addis Ababa, would signal a new phase in the war that has killed thousands of people since fighting broke out almost a year ago between Ethiopian government troops and Tigray forces in the country’s northern region. The prime minister's spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a question from The Associated Press on Monday about the government leader’s current whereabouts or travel plans. The Tigray forces this weekend told the AP they were poised to physically link up with another armed group in their most recent advances.
POLITICS
The Independent

UN rights body opens urgent session in wake of Sudan's coup

The U.N.’s top human rights body is holding an urgent session about Sudan on Friday after a military coup there nearly two weeks ago, with Britain the United States Germany and Norway leading a push to commission an expert to monitor the situation.The Human Rights Council debate is taking place while the United Nations still recognizes the ambassador from the deposed Sudanese government as the country’s official representative in Geneva raising questions about how – or if – the military leadership in Khartoum will be represented during the session.The push for a human rights expert comes...
POLITICS
AFP

Ethiopia rebels dismiss bloodbath fears as crowds rally for army

Rebels fighting Ethiopia's government have played down reports that they would face a hostile population or cause a "bloodbath" if they advanced into Addis Ababa, even as tens of thousands joined a pro-military rally in the capital on Sunday. Fighters from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and their allies have been locked in a year-long war with the government that has killed thousands and pushed many more into desperate conditions in the vast east African nation. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray in November last year to topple the TPLF, accusing them of attacking military bases. But the TPLF and their allies have claimed several victories in recent weeks, taking towns some 400 kilometres from the capital, and have not ruled out marching on Addis Ababa.
PROTESTS
wcn247.com

Foreign citizens seek US-approved shots as travel resumes

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The United States is about to reopen to fully vaccinated foreign travelers. And citizens of other countries who received shots widely used in other parts of the world are scrambling to get reinoculated with U.S.-approved jabs. The U.S. will implement a new air travel policy Monday to allow in foreign citizens who have completed a course of a vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization. That leaves people in Mexico, Hungary, Russia and elsewhere who received the non-approved Russian Sputnik V vaccine or the China-produced CanSino vaccine ineligible to board U.S.-bound flights. Some have gone to some lengths seeking out Western-approved shots so they can travel freely.
U.S. POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest Country in the World

The official poverty rate in the United States was 11.4% in 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. By measures from the World Bank, poverty in America is higher than in parts of Asia but much lower than in much of Africa. One nation in Africa is Burundi, the poorest country in the world. While […]
AGRICULTURE
wcn247.com

Libya govt rejects suspension of FM weeks before election

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s government has rejected a decision by the country’s presidential council to suspend the foreign minister over allegations of monopolizing foreign policy. The standoff between the two bodies is likely to increase political tensions in the North African county less than seven weeks before planned elections. The Government of National Unity said Sunday the presidential council doesn’t have the right to suspend the foreign minister and hailed the minister’s efforts as the county’s chief diplomat. It pointed to her work at an international conference last month that aimed to solve the country’s thorniest issues ahead of the Dec. 24 elections.
WORLD
AFP

US urges Americans to leave Ethiopia urgently as rebels join forces

The US embassy in Addis Ababa on Friday urged Americans to leave Ethiopia "as soon as possible" over fears of a rebel advance on the capital, as nine groups battling the government joined forces. Concern over the country's year-old conflict is escalating after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government declared a state of emergency and vowed to press on to victory in "an existential war." In an advisory, the US embassy warned "the security environment in Ethiopia is very fluid." It urged "citizens who are in Ethiopia to leave the country as soon as possible."
POLITICS
AFP

US orders diplomats out of Ethiopia as rebels approach capital

The US said on Saturday it had ordered all of its non-essential diplomats and their families to leave Ethiopia, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged people to make sacrifices to fend off rebels threatening to advance on the capital. Nine rebel groups said on Friday they would join forces in an alliance built around the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been locked in a year-long war that has killed thousands and pushed many more into famine-like conditions. Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray in November last year to topple the TPLF, accusing them of attacking military bases. The US State Department said it had "ordered the departure of non-emergency US government employees and their family members" on Friday, and it was also urging all other US nationals to leave.
WORLD
AFP

US finally reopening borders after 20 months

The United States reopens its land and air borders Monday to foreign visitors fully vaccinated against Covid-19, ending 20 months of restrictions on travel from around the globe that separated families, hobbled tourism and strained diplomatic ties. The United States, from Monday, will require air passengers to be fully vaccinated and be tested within three days before travel.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

UN envoy visits Tigray, pleads for humanitarian access

The UN undersecretary for humanitarian affairs visited Ethiopia's Tigray region Sunday, pleading for greater access for aid to civilians amid escalating clashes between rebel and government forces. During a visit to Tigrayan capital Mekele, Martin Griffiths met with the region's "de facto authorities" and insisted on "the need for humanitarian access and protection of civilians through all areas under their control," according to a UN spokesperson. Griffiths later returned to Addis Ababa. Other sources said Griffiths was in Mekele at the same time as Olusegun Obasanjo, the African Union's high representative for the Horn of Africa, who was there to meet with Debretsion Gebremichael, head of the Tigray People's Liberation Front.
UNITED NATIONS

