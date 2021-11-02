Mike Tomlin Addresses Melvin Ingram Trade

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers would rather have "volunteer as opposed hostages" as they approach the second half of the 2021 season, according to head coach Mike Tomlin.

Hours before the trade deadline, the Steelers shipped Melvin Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick. The move came after Ingram voiced his displeasure with his playing time and wanted a change.

The Steelers made it happen.

Tomlin addressed the situation during his Week 9 press conference, saying it didn't work out for either side.

"I enjoyed working with Melvin," Tomlin said. "It just didn't work out the way we envisioned. The way he envisioned. Sometimes that happens in free agency."

Tomlin went on to talk about the growth of younger players like Taco Charlton and Alex Highsmith, expressing the confidence he has in both.

