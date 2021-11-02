Martin Luther is known for launching the Reformation, but he also reformed bowling

On a blue gray day in 1517, a German Augustinian monk, pastor and university professor nailed a document on the castle church door in Wittenberg, Saxony. The day was Oct. 31. The occasion was the eve of All Saint's. The Nov. 1 celebration was a community event. Town's people would...
In a few days, Lutheran churches will be celebrating Reformation Sunday, which marks the anniversary of when Martin Luther posted 95 theses to a church door in Wittenberg protesting the Catholic church, mostly regarding their use of indulgences. Before I continue further, I want to state something quite clearly, I...
Lutherans in Augsburg insisted upon traditional teachings about the Trinity both to show that they were orthodox Christians but also to underscore the unity of the Trinity in working ‘for us and for our salvation’ as Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. ~Timothy Wengert. Dear People of God,. The Reformation is...
Reformation Day is an annual invitation to thoughtfully engage in the transformation of the world around us. Individually and collectively, we have the power (and responsibility) to initiate the kinds of reforms that contribute to more just and compassionate environments. That’s the spirit of the Reformation. On Oct. 31, every...
Last week, President Carol Quillen, Chair of the Board of Trustees Alison Hall Mauzé, and College Chaplain Rob Spach hosted the Presbyterian Heritage Town Hall in the Richardson Football Stadium. From this reporter’s vantage point, Quillen and Mauzé were wearing the same sunglasses and Tory Burch tunic. Spach forgot his bifocals at the potluck lunch/prayer circle beforehand, and he asked his grandson to use those young legs to run up to his office to retrieve his spares.
Four years after canceling the annual Christian music festival that drew thousands to a field in Worthing, LifeLight organizers are turning their attention back to live worship music. The new concert is part of the evangelical ministry's youth initiative, and is scheduled for May 7th, 2022, in the Sioux Falls Arena. Organizers are touting it as the largest youth event in the region.
This interview is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. Members of Lakota Youth Development and other Native American delegates were in Florence, Italy, recently to attend the first Day of Remembrance of Indigenous People of Turtle Island. SDPB's Richard Two Bulls spoke with Marla...
Halloween is upon us: October 31, All Hallows Eve or the Eve of All Saints Day; also known in our community as Dia de Los Muertos. Kind of eerie, spooky but, a pleasurably thrilling evening. But for many in our west Michigan community, this is also a day to commemorate the beginning of the Reformation, when Martin Luther nailed his declaration of the truths of the good news of Jesus Christ to the door of Wittenberg Cathedral.
Comments / 0