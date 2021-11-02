Martin Luther is known for launching the Reformation, but he also reformed bowling

Halloween is upon us: October 31, All Hallows Eve or the Eve of All Saints Day; also known in our community as Dia de Los Muertos. Kind of eerie, spooky but, a pleasurably thrilling evening. But for many in our west Michigan community, this is also a day to commemorate the beginning of the Reformation, when Martin Luther nailed his declaration of the truths of the good news of Jesus Christ to the door of Wittenberg Cathedral.

