UEFA

UEFA Champions League predictions: Manchester United, Juventus struggles continue; Liverpool overcome Atleti

By James Benge
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've reached the serious end of the group stages on Paramount+. There are five teams -- Bayern Munich, Red Bull Salzburg, Juventus, Liverpool and Ajax -- that can qualify for the round of 16 this week while a host of other sides are fighting just to stay in the competition. Here's...

CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League scores: Live updates for Barcelona, Manchester United, Bayern, more after Chelsea win

Matchday four of the Champions League kicks off today with what promises to be a intriguing selection of games, all available to watch on Paramount+. Bayern Munich and Juventus will reach the last 16 if they avoid defeat in their games today. For others, however, the stakes are far higher with pressure on Barcelona away to Dynamo Kyiv and Manchester United looking to follow on from their win against Tottenham with a further three points against Atalanta.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Massimiliano Allegri
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League scores: Bayern Munich, Juventus reach last 16 as Barcelona claim crucial win

Bayern Munich and Juventus became the first two clubs in the hat for the Champions League round of 16 draw as both secured impressive wins to take them to 12 points from 12 in the group stages. Julian Nagelsmann's side had their wobbles against Benfica, conceding two goals in a game for the fourth time this season. Happily for them, however, Robert Lewandowski marked his 100th Champions League appearance in style with a hat trick that made him the club's record scorer in the competition -- he could have had four had he not tamely missed a penalty. Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry also scored exceptionally in a 5-2 win.
UEFA
NBC Sports

UEFA Champions League: How to watch, odds, updates, schedule, predictions

Who will follow Chelsea and become the next UEFA Champions League winners? Will it be Chelsea again?. The UEFA Champions League group stage is here, as so many giants of European soccer are stacked after a busy summer of moves at the top level. This week the big games include...
UEFA
CBS Sports

Juventus vs. Zenit odds, picks, how to watch, channel, live stream: UEFA Champions League bets for Nov. 2

Zenit has two Group H losses in UEFA Champions League play, but can breathe life into its chances to advance if it can steal a win from Juventus on Tuesday. The Italian side has yet to allow a goal in the group stage, but Zenit could sense blood in the water following Juve's recent back-to-back losses in Serie A. The two sides last played against each other on October 20, when Juventus narrowly escaped with a 1-0 result on a goal scored near the end of regulation. You can stream the match live on Paramount+.
UEFA
The Independent

Atalanta vs Manchester United prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Manchester United face Atalanta on Tuesday night as they look to secure two victories in a row for the first time since early September.The Red Devils lead UEFA Champions League Group F by two points ahead of Villarreal as things stand and can take a significant step to reaching next year’s knockout stages as group winners with a win in Bergamo against Gianpiero Gasperini’s side.The Italians led 2-0 in the first-half at Old Trafford a fortnight ago before a United turnaround secured the points, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s late goal proving the difference ultimately.Here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday night’s game:When is it?The match will kick-off at 7.45pm in the UK, with the fixture taking place at the Stadio di Bergamo in Bergamo, Italy.How can I watch it?Atalanta vs Manchester United will be shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7pm.Line-upsAtalanta: Musso; De Roon, Demiral, Palomino; Zappacosta, Freuler, Koopmeiners, Maehle; Pasalic; Ilicic, Zapata.Manchester United: De Gea; Varane, Maguire, Bailly; Wan-Bissaka, Pogba, McTominay, Shaw; Fernandes; Ronaldo, Rashford.OddsAtalanta 7/4Draw 2/4Manchester United 29/20PredictionDespite United’s troubles, Atalanta’s openness and gung-ho approach to defending should play into the away side’s hands. Expect goals again. 3-1 to United.
UEFA
Syracuse.com

How to watch Manchester United vs. Atalanta: UEFA Champions League time, TV schedule, FREE live stream for Matchday 4

Manchester United visits Atalanta for Matchday 4 of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League at Gewiss Stadium on Tuesday, November 2 (11/2/2021). Man. United vs. Atalanta is one of 16 matches scheduled for Round 4 of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Group Stage on Tuesday and Wednesday (11/2-11/3). In the United States, all 16 matches will be available to stream live, in English, on Paramount Plus. Spanish-language broadcasts are also available on cable TV channels like TUDN and Galavision, which can be streamed live on fuboTV. (Full schedule below)
UEFA
sportsaldente.com

UEFA Champions League 2021-2022: RB Leipzig vs PSG Predictions

The following article is about the prediction of the match between RB Leipzig vs PSG (Paris Saint Germain). UEFA Champions League is back for matchday four actions. The social media will be again be filled with football facts and quotes and several memes relating to the teams taking part in the tournament. We all love these things, but the main attraction always remains in the matches. It is the biggest tournament in Europe at the club level. Not only do teams from the top five leagues play, but teams from other countries also take part. For the Asian people, it is like partying due to the time zone difference we have to stay up at night to experience the matches.
UEFA
chatsports.com

Liverpool are 'in control' in every situation they are in, claims Rio Ferdinand as defender contrasts Reds comfortable Atletico Madrid win with Manchester United's 'disarray' showings in the Champions League

Rio Ferdinand has claimed Liverpool have looked much more assured in the Champions League this term compared with Manchester United. The Reds easily strolled into the last-16 of the competition as group winners with two games to spare on Wednesday evening following a comfortable 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid. It...
