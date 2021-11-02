UEFA Champions League predictions: Manchester United, Juventus struggles continue; Liverpool overcome Atleti

Manchester United face Atalanta on Tuesday night as they look to secure two victories in a row for the first time since early September.The Red Devils lead UEFA Champions League Group F by two points ahead of Villarreal as things stand and can take a significant step to reaching next year’s knockout stages as group winners with a win in Bergamo against Gianpiero Gasperini’s side.The Italians led 2-0 in the first-half at Old Trafford a fortnight ago before a United turnaround secured the points, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s late goal proving the difference ultimately.Here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday night’s game:When is it?The match will kick-off at 7.45pm in the UK, with the fixture taking place at the Stadio di Bergamo in Bergamo, Italy.How can I watch it?Atalanta vs Manchester United will be shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7pm.Line-upsAtalanta: Musso; De Roon, Demiral, Palomino; Zappacosta, Freuler, Koopmeiners, Maehle; Pasalic; Ilicic, Zapata.Manchester United: De Gea; Varane, Maguire, Bailly; Wan-Bissaka, Pogba, McTominay, Shaw; Fernandes; Ronaldo, Rashford.OddsAtalanta 7/4Draw 2/4Manchester United 29/20PredictionDespite United’s troubles, Atalanta’s openness and gung-ho approach to defending should play into the away side’s hands. Expect goals again. 3-1 to United.

