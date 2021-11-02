CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shouti raises $100M in series B round to turn injectable medicines into pills

By David Ho, Doris Yu
bioworld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShouti Inc. raised $100 million in a series B round led by BVF Partners LP to advance its discovery platform for designing oral medicines and to speed up the development of its candidates. The Shanghai and California-based company has secured a total of $158 million in funding so far....

www.bioworld.com

