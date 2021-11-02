CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix just launched 5 mobile games worldwide on Android devices

By Travis Clark
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

Netflix

  • Netflix launched five mobile games worldwide on Tuesday, including two "Stranger Things" games.
  • The games are currently only available on Android devices.
  • The games are included at no extra cost for Netflix subscribers.

Netflix launched five mobile video games worldwide on Tuesday for all subscribers, but they're currently only available on Android devices.

The games include:

  • "Stranger Things: 1984"
  • "Stranger Things 3: The Game"
  • "Shooting Hoops"
  • "Card Blast"
  • "Teeter Up"

The games are included at no extra cost for all Netflix subscribers, and in their own row and tab on an Android mobile phone or tablet.

A Netflix spokesperson told Insider that the company is "getting into games step by step" and will have more details soon regarding games on Apple's iOS.

Netflix said that the games are included in many of the languages it offers for its shows and movies, and will default to members' current settings or to English if the language isn't available.

The games will be available to play on any profile of a member's account and on multiple devices. Kids profiles won't have access, though.

Netflix confirmed in July that it was planning to launch mobile video games on its service. It plans to offer original games, and games that expand on its existing IP, like "Stranger Things."

In September, Netflix acquired its first video-game studio , Night School Studio, best known for the 2016 supernatural game "Oxenfree."

"We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation, and unscripted TV," Netflix wrote in its recent Q2 letter to investors.

