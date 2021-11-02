CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samaritan announces 20 more COVID-19 cases at Keep Home, three additional deaths

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN — In an update to families Tuesday afternoon, Samaritan Health announced that it has received notice of 20 additional Keep Home residents testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 104...

St. Cloud Times

Three COVID-19 deaths, 1,751 new cases in St. Cloud area

ST. CLOUD — The Minnesota Department of Health recorded three new tri-county deaths and 1,751 new cases of COVID-19 in St. Cloud from Nov. 1-5. One person in their late 60s from Stearns County, one person in their early 70s from Sherburne County and one person in their early 80s in Benton County died.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WSAZ

W.Va. COVID-19 | 7 additional deaths, 871 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 5, 2021, there are currently 6,832 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 7 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,518 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed...
CHARLESTON, WV
KOCO

Oklahoma reports 576 new COVID-19 cases, 23 additional deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Friday reported 576 new COVID-19 cases across the state, bringing the total cumulative number of the state’s positive cases to 648,209. According to the health department, Friday’s seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 604. The...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Big Country News

79% of COVID-19 Positive Patients Admitted to Gritman Medical Center Since June 1 Have Been Unvaccinated, According to Hospital Data

MOSCOW - On Thursday, November 4, 2021, Gritman Medical Center provided its weekly COVID-19 update to the community. Since June 1, 2021, Gritman Medical Center has admitted 96 patients who were positive for COVID-19, with 76 of the 96 (79.17%) patients being unvaccinated, 17 of 96 (17.71%) being vaccinated and 3 unable to determine (3.13%). The date of June 1, 2021, was selected because vaccinations were widely distributed and available by that time.
MOSCOW, ID
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 549 New Cases, 21 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 549 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths. Of the new cases, 428 are confirmed cases and 121 are probable. All 21 deaths come from an import of state data, with 19 of them from October. One death was in the 25-49 age group, four were in the 50-64 group, and 16 were 65 or older. There have been 8,983 total hospitalizations and 134,695 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,362. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Sun-Gazette

Lycoming, Clinton, Union Counties, experiencing high levels of COVID-19 virus transmission

Lycoming County, along with Clinton and Union counties, are among the 74% of counties in the United States currently experiencing the highest level of virus transmission. In a recent online update, Barbara Hemmendinger, retired family medicine educator and member of the Lycoming County Health Improvement Coalition, spoke about the ongoing rate of infections in Lycoming County and how it compares to other areas of the state and country.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Jamestown Sun

In South Dakota, 8 new COVID-19 deaths, 718 additional cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Eight South Dakotans are newly reported to have died with COVID-19, and the state added 718 virus cases, the South Dakota Department of Health reported Tuesday, Nov. 2. The eight additional fatalities raise the state's COVID-19 death toll to 2,249. Of that total, state health officials...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Santa Clarita Radio

Keep An Eye On These 3 Covid-19 Wrongful Injury And Death Cases

Federal appellate courts are preparing to decide whether to hold wrongful injury and death cases due to Covid-19 in federal court under the Federal Officer Removal Statute or state courts where the suits originated. Personal injury attorneys claim the forum for these cases will prove paramount in the degree of success for plaintiffs. Typically, not only are federal court juries more favorable to corporate defendants, but they are also less willing to award large sums. As a result, personal injury attorneys are hoping these cases will stay at the state level. The Federal Officer Removal Statute (FORS) would permit these cases to the federal level. The FORS allows certain cases to be removed from state court if a federal agency, officer, or entity working under a federal officer is involved. Below are three critical cases that could permanently sway coronavirus injury law.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
informnny.com

Samaritan Keep Home residents begin recovering from COVID as surge continues

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Samaritan Keep Home is beginning to confirm recoveries among COVID-positive residents within the facility. On Wednesday, October 27, Samaritan Health confirmed that 11 residents at its Keep Home, that previously tested positive for the coronavirus have recovered. This was the second day that recoveries were confirmed since the facilities COVID-19 outbreak began on October 16.
WATERTOWN, NY
nny360.com

Thankful for Samaritan Keep Home staff

The children of Arlene O’Neill wish to thank the staff of Samaritan Keep Home for the heroic work they continue to do under very difficult circumstances. Providing a high level of physical and emotional care for disabled and aging bodies is a challenge under the best of circumstances, but doing so through a relentless pandemic is especially so.
HEALTH SERVICES

