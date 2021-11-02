Samaritan announces 20 more COVID-19 cases at Keep Home, three additional deaths

Federal appellate courts are preparing to decide whether to hold wrongful injury and death cases due to Covid-19 in federal court under the Federal Officer Removal Statute or state courts where the suits originated. Personal injury attorneys claim the forum for these cases will prove paramount in the degree of success for plaintiffs. Typically, not only are federal court juries more favorable to corporate defendants, but they are also less willing to award large sums. As a result, personal injury attorneys are hoping these cases will stay at the state level. The Federal Officer Removal Statute (FORS) would permit these cases to the federal level. The FORS allows certain cases to be removed from state court if a federal agency, officer, or entity working under a federal officer is involved. Below are three critical cases that could permanently sway coronavirus injury law.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO