CT Man Sentenced For Fentanyl Distribution

A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 47 months in prison for distributing fentanyl, federal officials said.

Kyle Pitts, aka "Bark," age 37, of West Hartford, was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 1, to prison time followed by three years of supervised release, said Leonard C Boyle, acting US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in the summer of 2020, Hartford Police learned that Pitts and others were selling fentanyl and that Pitts was using his apartment on Farmington Avenue in West Hartford to store the drug.

Between August and October 2020, Hartford Police and the FBI’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force made multiple controlled purchases of fentanyl from Pitts, Curon Johnson, and Jabari Walcott.

Pitts has been detained since his arrest in November 2020. On that date, a search of his residence, vehicle, and person revealed fentanyl packaged for distribution, a small amount of crack cocaine, items used to process and package narcotics for street sale, gold and diamond jewelry, a Rolex watch, and more than $2,000 in cash.

In May, Pitts pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

This is Pitts’ second federal narcotics conviction. In 2011, Pitts was sentenced in New Haven federal court to 100 months of imprisonment, followed by four years of supervised release, for the gang-related distribution of crack cocaine in Hartford.

In February 2016, due to changes in the federal sentencing guidelines for crack cocaine offenses, Pitts’ sentence was reduced to 80 months of imprisonment.

He was released from federal prison in August 2016.

