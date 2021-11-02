CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kootenai County, ID

Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman last seen on Halloween

By Olivia Roberts
 5 days ago

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — Kootenai County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing woman last seen on Halloween.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 67-year-old Ann F. Gragg left the Quiet Nook Campground near Rose Lake around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. She said she was leaving to buy cigarettes from a nearby gas station, but left without her cell phone or purse.

When she did not return by 7 p.m., her husband began calling family members in an effort to find her.

About 30 minutes later, Gragg’s sister called police requesting a welfare check.

Gragg is 5 foot 9 inches and about 160 pounds. She has long grey hair and glasses. Gragg was last seen leaving the campground in a green 1997 Subaru Impreza with Idaho plate S65267.

If you have any information about where Gragg is, call Detective Kerzman at 208-446-1366.

