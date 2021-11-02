Connecticut heads to the polls today. Check here for updates.

Kelan Lyons

This story will be updated as results become available from more towns.

As of Tuesday evening, about 26% of Connecticut voters in select towns have shown up to the polls to cast a vote in the 2021 municipal elections, according to preliminary data released by the Office of the Secretary of the State.

Of the nine towns for which the office has data, Guilford has the highest turnout rate so far at 51%. Colchester and Prospect follow with turnout rates of about 45% each, and Coventry trails slightly at 37%.

The figures do not include absentee ballots “to the best of our knowledge,” wrote spokesperson Gabe Rosenberg. Voters in Connecticut have the option of voting by absentee ballot this year because of the coronavirus pandemic following the passage of a temporary law in May .

Turnout in Connecticut in the 2020 presidential election reached 79.7%, the highest since 1992. Municipal elections typically see lower turnout rates.

Voters will be choosing new leaders in all but four of the state’s 169 cities and towns, electing mayors and first selectmen in dozens of places with open seats. There are open races for mayor in Stamford and Danbury, as well as for first selectman in Darien and Westport. All of those races except the mayor of Stamford are held by Republicans.

Polls remain open until 8 p.m. Voters who are already registered can look up their polling places here . Those with problems voting are encouraged to email election@ct.gov or call 1-866-733-2463.

Connecticut allows same-day registration in designated locations in each town, available below.

“Connecticut has Election Day Registration, so it is not too late for eligible voters to register and make their voice heard on Election Day,” said Secretary of the State Denise Merrill . “My staff, and our partners at the local level, the hard-working registrars of voters and town clerks in each Connecticut town with an election on Tuesday, are busy ensuring that every eligible voter can register and that every registered voter votes!”