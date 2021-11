Theatre Suburbia, the all-volunteer playhouse in its 61st season, will perform a dark comedy called "Incorruptible" every weekend through November. The show, set in a monastery in France during the Dark Ages, opened Friday and runs through Nov. 27 at 5201 Mitchelldale St. Suite A-3, with performances every Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. along with two Sunday matinees scheduled for 2 p.m. Nov. 14 and Nov. 21. Sunday tickets are $16, while Friday and Saturday shows are $18 for adults and $16 for students and seniors.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO