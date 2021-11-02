Voters head to the polls: 'I wanted to make a change'

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia voters did not let the rain stop them from heading to the polls in Richmond on Tuesday.

“I really think that it's very important and that every vote should count, especially this year," said Diane Holdford as she headed to the polls.

Holdford joined other voters at the Forest Hill Presbeyterian Church precinct.

“We arrived probably about 9:15 a.m. and I’m not quite sure what time it is right now, 9:30. See, 15 minutes and I’ve been waiting for my husband to finish," Holdford said.

She said things went smoothly and quickly, as state election officials said the good start was likely because one-fifth of Virginia voters cast their ballot early.

Some of the issues important to Holdford, women's rights. “I’m really worried that we’re rolling back time, and, after so many years, I don’t think we should doing that," she said.

Her concerns seemed to be similar to those CBS 6 talked to on the city's Southside.

“Taxes, and employment and women being promoted in the job world," said one voter we spoke with, Rosa Westry.

Another key topic on Richmond's ballot : the proposed One Casino and Resort.

“That would help a great deal because people need jobs and what have you, they really need job," said Olivia Tollard, another voter.

Other Richmonders, like Mike Chambers, said he’s ready for real change.

“I wanted to vote. I wanted to make a change," Chambers said. “I don’t understand why we’re being taxed for everything in America and if we can get rid of one thing like the food tax, and half gas tax, that's a big savings for me struggling financially.”

