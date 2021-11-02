Texans trade DL Charles Omenihu to 49ers

Defensive end Charles Omenihu. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Houston selected Charles Omenihu in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft after the pass rusher grew up in Texas and then spent four seasons playing for the University of Texas Longhorns.

During his rookie season, Omenihu recorded 13 tackles, five quarterback hits, 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles in 14 games. Last year he started five of the 15 contests that he played in and upped his numbers to 17 tackles, 16 QB hits and 4.0 sacks.

Through six games this season, including two starts, Omenihu has posted 11 tackles and three QB hits.