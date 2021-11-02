Open enrollment begins for Maryland health coverage

As the ninth open enrollment period for the Health Insurance Marketplaces begins, enhanced Marketplace premium help along with increased funding for outreach and enrollment assistance mean there are more affordable coverage options for the millions of people who remain uninsured and more help available to connect those individuals to coverage. During the open enrollment period, which runs from November 1 through January 15 in the federal Marketplace (in states that operate their own Marketplaces, 9 have the same dates, 7 extend open enrollment to January 23 or 31, and 2 shorten it to December 15), advertising and outreach campaigns encourage new consumers to apply for Marketplace coverage and existing consumers to renew their coverage. Importantly, efforts to facilitate enrollment in the ACA Marketplaces will also identify low-income individuals who are eligible for Medicaid. In 2020, there were 27 million non-elderly uninsured people, and a majority were eligible for financial assistance through the ACA Marketplaces or Medicaid.

