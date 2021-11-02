4-H Exhibitors Should Contact Extension Office By Nov. 29 Regarding NETLA Broiler Projects

13 Votes Separate First, Fourth Place In North Hopkins ISD Trustees Election. Voting was very light in the Constitutional Amendment Elections, as is often the case, and Hopkins County voters, like those across the state, approved all eight propositions in the Nov. 2, 2021, Election. Voter turnout in Cumby City Council Election was extremely low as well, and resulted in a tie for Place 4 Alderman seat, and only 13 votes separated the first and fourth place finishers in the North Hopkins ISD school board election, according to the unofficial election results released by county and state election officials.
Comments / 0