Hopkins County, TX

4-H Exhibitors Should Contact Extension Office By Nov. 29 Regarding NETLA Broiler Projects

KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 5 days ago
By Dr. Mario Villarino, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Hopkins County Agent, Natural Resource/Agriculture. Broiler projects are popular with 4-H and FFA members and are an integral part of most...

KSST Radio

Meal A Day Menu For Nov. 8-12, 2021

Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for Nov. 8-12, 2021, includes:. Monday – Beef Enchiladas, Black Beans and Corn with Chips and...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Opening Ceremony for the Sulphur Springs Visit of The Wall That Heals

Erected on the Sulphur Springs High School track, the 375-foor-long Wall That Heals provided a reflective backdrop for the Opening Ceremony of the much-anticipated visit of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall replica. The display will be open 24 hours a day November 4th through 7th for visitors. At 2 p.m. Sunday, November 7, the Wall and Mobile Education Center will depart Sulphur Springs for it’s next visit somewhere in America. There is no cost to visit The Wall That Heals or the Mobile Education Center.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

GSC Golf Tournament Benefits Local Organizations

On November 1, 2021, GSC Enterprises, Inc. held it’s 33rd annual charity golf tournament at Golf Clubs at The Tribute in The Colony, TX. The event raised $90,000.00 that was presented to six local and regional charities. These charities included Morgan’s Mercy Mansion, Lake Country CASA, Child Advocacy Center, Community Chest, Heart of Hope and SSISD Education Foundation.
THE COLONY, TX
KSST Radio

Symphony League Auction 2021: The Official List

Here is the Official List of items up for grabs at the 2021 Symphony Auction. The auction will take place at the KSST Studios on November 20th, 2021. You can bid by phone [903-885-0700], and watch the audio live on YouTube. You can also listen to the live auction by tuning to KSST 1230 AM. Bidding starts at 6:00PM.
CHARITIES
KSST Radio

Candidates Tie For Place 4 On Cumby City Council

13 Votes Separate First, Fourth Place In North Hopkins ISD Trustees Election. Voting was very light in the Constitutional Amendment Elections, as is often the case, and Hopkins County voters, like those across the state, approved all eight propositions in the Nov. 2, 2021, Election. Voter turnout in Cumby City Council Election was extremely low as well, and resulted in a tie for Place 4 Alderman seat, and only 13 votes separated the first and fourth place finishers in the North Hopkins ISD school board election, according to the unofficial election results released by county and state election officials.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Students Can Earn Funds for School Events in Contest

PARIS – High School seniors in TxDOT’s nine-county Paris District can earn some extra dollars for their Project Celebration events by participating in a fun video contest that highlights safe driving. Students work in teams to write, shoot and produce a short video Public Service Announcement (PSA) that emphasizes the...
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Master Gardener: Why Do Leaves Change Color?

What makes all that color happen? The whole image of falling leaves and gorgeous color begins with the deciduous trees. Those are the trees that shed their leaves each year in the fall season. These trees tend to have an appearance of a round shape with branches that spread outward as the tree grows. The leaves of these trees are mostly broad and flat. Fall enthusiasts begin to watch for the leaves to change near the end of September when the daylight begins to shorten.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

TWC, Workforce Boards, Veterans Commission Host Nov. 4 Hiring Red, White and You Fairs For Veterans

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), in partnership with 28 local workforce development boards and the Texas Veterans Commission, will host veterans hiring fairs in 28 cities throughout Texas on Thursday, Nov. 4. The events will be a combination of in-person and virtual events. TWC’s 10th annual Hiring Red, White & You! Statewide Hiring Fair is a joint initiative supported by the Office of the Governor, the Texas Medical Center and the Texas Veterans Commission to connect veterans and their spouses in Texas with employers who are seeking the exceptional skills of veterans and their spouses.
AUSTIN, TX
KSST Radio

Paris Junior College Regents Receive Overview of Training Options Truck Driving is an Area of High Need

At their monthly meeting, the Paris Junior College Board of Regents received an overview of non-credit training options provided by the Continuing Education Department from Vice President of Workforce Education John Spradling. In the area of workforce development, non-credit courses are divided into health, business, industry, and childcare sectors. Community...
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

Meet Some Portrayers of the “Cemetery Walk” Set for November 7, 2021

You may recognize some of these members of the local community who will appear in costume during the Hopkins County Genealogical Society’s fundraising “Cemetery Walk”. You can take the interesting and sometimes humorous tour through Sulphur Springs City Cemetery on Sunday November 7 between 2 and 4pm. Cost is $10 per person. Proceeds will be used for upcoming Genealogical projects. Phone to reserve your space on the tour, 903-885-8523 or stop by 611 North Davis Street.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Commissioners Approve ETCADA MOU, Non-Consent Towing Advisory Board Appointements, Home-Delivered Meal Grant Program

Hopkins County Commissioners Court approve an ETCADA MOU, Non-Consent Towing Advisory Board appointments, and a home-delivered meal grant program during the regular court session conducted earlier this week. Non-Consent Towing Advisory Board. If a driver is in the vehicle, which could be an 18-wheeler down to a passenger vehicle, is...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

September 2021 Unemployment Rates Below State Average In Only 3 Counties In NET Workforce Development Area

Unemployment on average continued to decline, although by less than 1 percent, across the state last month as was the case for all except one county in Northeast Texas Workforce Development Area. Franklin, Hopkins and Delta were the only counties in the nine-county Northeast Texas WDA with September 2021 unemployment rates below the state average of 4.9 percent, according to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics report published by Texas Labor Market Information for Texas Workforce Commission. In fact, while unemployment as a whole declined from 5.4 percent in August 2021, the Northeast Texas WDA unemployment rate of 5.2 percent was still 0.7 percent higher than the state average.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Timeline for ‘The Wall That Heals’ Events, Escort Route and Opening Ceremony for Visit by Vietnam Veterans Replica and Mobile Education Center

A very special event is coming to our Community November 2-7, 2021 – The Vietnam Veterans Memorial traveling exhibit and Mobile Education Center, ‘The Wall That Heals Hopkins County, Sulphur Springs, Texas’ will be on display 24 hours per day, free of charge at the Sulphur Springs High School Track, 1210 Houston Street. Attached are a press release, event information, and a digital image for your convenience.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
