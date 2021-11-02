4-H Exhibitors Should Contact Extension Office By Nov. 29 Regarding NETLA Broiler Projects

What makes all that color happen? The whole image of falling leaves and gorgeous color begins with the deciduous trees. Those are the trees that shed their leaves each year in the fall season. These trees tend to have an appearance of a round shape with branches that spread outward as the tree grows. The leaves of these trees are mostly broad and flat. Fall enthusiasts begin to watch for the leaves to change near the end of September when the daylight begins to shorten.

