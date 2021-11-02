Josh McDaniels Explains, Laments Patriots’ Failed Goal-Line Passes

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is no stranger to success. He, a six-time Super Bowl Champion with New England, knows a thing or two about triumphantly guiding an offense to the greatest heights achievable on a football field. However, he is also no stranger to criticism for some of his less-than-favorable moments. (see Patriots Twitter for sufficient evidence to support such a claim.) McDaniels is far from infallible, and has also had his share of questionable decisions. Despite walking away from SoFi Stadium with a 27-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, a few of McDaniels’ play choices in the red zone could have been costly for his team. To his credit, the 45-year-old Pats’ OC is more aware of the fact than any fan or member of the media.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO