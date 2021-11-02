CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh McDaniels Explains, Laments Patriots’ Failed Goal-Line Passes

By Zack Cox
NESN
NESN
 5 days ago
Josh McDaniels agrees with everyone who watched Sunday’s New England Patriots game: He shouldn’t have passed so much near the Los Angeles Chargers’ goal line. Despite facing a Chargers team that ranked last in run defense and last in goal-to-go defense, McDaniels dialed up six pass plays from inside the LA...

NESN

