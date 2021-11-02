CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

‘My Bad’ #1 review

By Alex McDonald
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There’s an Important New Superhero Universe in town. Ahoy’s My Bad is the creation of writers Mark Russell and Bryce Ingman, along with artist Peter Krause. Together they have created a highly satirical superhero universe that takes aim at everything in contemporary superhero comics. For the opening issue, the writers split...

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Related
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman The Imposter #2

Detective Blair Wong set her sights on Bruce Wayne as a source of information about the Batman—but neither of them was ready for the sparks that flew when they met. Unfortunately for their relationship, the imposter Batman has killed again, and the pressure is mounting to close the case…immediately!. Batman...
COMICS
aiptcomics

Mark Russell and Bryce Ingman tell us about their Important New Superhero Universe in ‘My Bad’

Just about every publisher has their own superhero universe, and now AHOY Comics can boast the same. This week (November 3), the publisher launches My Bad #1, the start of “The Important New Superhero Universe” from writers Mark Russell and Bryce Ingman and artist Peter Krause. (Russell was the writer of another big AHOY title, Second Coming.) Taking place in Gravel City, this free-wheeling superhero satire involves a plan by the villainous Emperor King to foul his two arch-rivals, The Chandelier and The Accelerator. Prepare for things to get real weird, folks.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: The Joker #9

The terrifying Sampson family is ready to exact their revenge on the Clown Prince of Crime for the murder of one of their own during A-Day! Will Gordon risk his life to save…The Joker? The shocking series continues with the most horrifying issue yet!. Backup: Punchline and Harper Row go...
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Venom #1

AN EPIC NEW ERA FOR THE SINISTER SYMBIOTE STARTS HERE! Hot off the heels of VENOM #200 and EXTREME CARNAGE, we’re closing out 2021 with one of the most ambitious books in symbiote history—an all-new VENOM from some of comics’ greatest talents! Marvel mainstay Al Ewing, who himself has just ended a character-redefining run on IMMORTAL HULK, is being joined by Ram V, a horror maestro all his own, to craft a mind-bending and gut-wrenching tale of symbiosis the likes of which the Marvel Universe has never seen! AS IF THAT WASN’T ENOUGH, they’ve been joined by industry legend Bryan Hitch, who is leaving IT ALL ON THE PAGE! We haven’t led you astray yet, have we? So trust us when we tell you that you have NEVER seen a VENOM like this!
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Russell
Person
Peter Krause
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Wonder Woman #781

Wonder Woman faces her greatest threat yet: a world that doesn’t need her! Lost and without purpose, Diana travels to visit an old friend looking for answers. Meanwhile, her image as a hero has taken a shape all its own and it’s ready to fight back…literally!. Wonder Woman Vol 5...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Action Comics #1036

THE WARWORLD SAGA BEGINS! After learning of an enslaved race with mysterious ties to Krypton, Superman and the Authority travel across the galaxy to dethrone the new Mongul and liberate Warworld. Introducing new characters and a new corner of the DC Universe, the biggest Superman event since the Death and Return of Superman begins HERE!
COMICS
culturedvultures.com

Inside Job: Season 1 REVIEW – Secretly Not Bad

Of late, with trust in the various governments of the first world threatening to dip below zero, a concept people keep coming back to is that of the ‘deep state,’ those shadowy and unaccountable figures who really run the world. So, what better starting point for a light-hearted animated comedy?
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Dark Horse Preview: No One Left to Fight II #2

The Next Great Dark Horse Universe continues in this immersive tale from creators Aubrey Sitterson (Savage Hearts, The Comic Book Story of Professional Wrestling) & Fico Ossio (Mister Miracle, Spider-Man). The world’s greatest fighter is dying and his friends are willing to go to any lengths to save him, even if it means placing themselves at risk. But can they put their simmering resentments aside long enough to find the cause of his deadly affliction?
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comics Journalism#Insu#Ingman#Chandelier
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Justice League Last Ride #7

IT’S ALL BEEN BUILDING TO THIS—past and present and future all collide here in the final issue of this monumental series. Everything connects back to J’onn’s death, Batman’s final decision, and Superman’s regret—it all has been leading to this final confrontation with Darkseid. Who lives (some do!)? Who dies (some do!)?
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Superman Vs Lobo #2

Superman and Lobo’s dreams come true! But maybe it’s not always best to get what you wished for. When the godlike alien Numen brings the planets Krypton and Czarnia back from the grave, he makes a terrible error and puts Superman and Lobo on the wrong home planets! Now each must find their way off the resurrected worlds that seem to be their worst nightmares come to life!
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Miles Morales: Spider-Man #32

Taskmaster (fresh off an on-screen debut in BLACK WIDOW) attacks Spider-Man and Starling, interrupting their…. date?! Miles must race the clock to save his date and his own life against one of the most dangerous villains in the Marvel Universe. Plus, the return of an old friend—Ironheart!. Written by: Saladin...
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘The Emperor’s Sword’ review: Great Wuxia action

The Emperor’s Sword may sound a little too formulaic for some. A deadly sword that bestows great power has been divided and hidden. After the emperor dies, a deranged rebel stages a massacre while searching for the sword. The daughter of a great general must stop the tyrant for complete domination. Along the way, there are secrets to be learned and friends to be made.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
aiptcomics

Exclusive previews: The Swamp Thing #10 and #11

If you’ve read Ram V. and Mike Perkins’ The Swamp Thing, you know it’s already being considered one of the all-time best story arcs in the character’s history. It was officially confirmed by DC Comics this week the series will continue on with a second season starting with The Swamp Thing #11, which delighted fans worried it could be cut short too soon.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Future State Gotham #7

It’s all-out war as the “Hunt the Batman” arc comes to its pulse-pounding conclusion!. The Next Batman faces off against Nightwing and the entire Bat-Family while Jason Todd, now known as Peacekeeper Red, must stop Warmonger from driving every citizen in Gotham City to riot. Can Bat and Red win this one? Can they even survive?
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Dangerous’ review: Action thriller impossible to figure out

Dangerous has a lot of familiar names to go with its plot that is made up of ideas from other films. Dylan Forrester (Scott Eastwood) is trying to serve out his parole under the radar. He sees a psychiatrist (Mel Gibson) and takes antidepressants to get through life. When his brother dies mysteriously, Dylan breaks his parole. With an FBI agent (Famke Janssen) after him, he is committed to discovering the truth.
MOVIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: My Senpai is Annoying “Each Other’s Stride”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Futaba Igarashi is a sales worker in training, shorter than average and working with a superior who is basically a giant, Harumi Takeda. Takeda is a very kind person, which annoys Igarashi to no end, but she slowly begins to warm up to him as he continues to help her.
ENTERTAINMENT
thefocus.news

Is Chance Chancellor coming back to The Young And The Restless?

Chance Chancellor left the popular daytime soap opera The Young & The Restless in early 2021; Many fans think he could be coming back to Genoa City and here’s why. February 2021 marked Chance Chancellor aka Donny Boaz’s last appearance on the daytime drama and it appears the character won’t be recast.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts surprising new look

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared a shocking new look on her Instagram page. The actress had appeared to have chopped off her long locks and dyed her brunette hair a blue color. WATCH: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts new look. She debuted the look in an Instagram...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy