Energy Cycle Review

You can tell a lot about a piece of art by how it makes you connect with its characters. Where some go for grand gestures and big moments, some deal with the intricacies of the everyday. The way someone presents themself is such an important factor in how you see them but that is ultimately all for show. The way they show themselves is how they exist when they're comfortable - without the watchful eyes of the rest of the world. Take a look around you right now - what do your surroundings say about you? How do all those micro factors that make up your environment really represent you? This is what Unpacking aims to represent and it does it surprisingly well.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO