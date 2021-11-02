CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Cycle Review

By Lee Mehr
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper/Publisher combo Sometimes You sprang up in the mid-2010s to carve a niche in the "discount indie" space. As most mainline indies are climbing up towards the $15-$25 range, it's nice to have a reliably cheaper option when you're in the mood for an evening distraction. Which makes this 9th-gen upgrade...

IGN

Lucid Cycle - Official Trailer

Explore tiny snippets of different worlds in Lucid Cycle. From encountering quick puzzles to platforming and searching for objects, Lucid Cycle encourages players to visit a set of mysterious vignettes that are linked together by a deep, abstract narrative. Lucid Cycle is available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
Unpacking Review

You can tell a lot about a piece of art by how it makes you connect with its characters. Where some go for grand gestures and big moments, some deal with the intricacies of the everyday. The way someone presents themself is such an important factor in how you see them but that is ultimately all for show. The way they show themselves is how they exist when they're comfortable - without the watchful eyes of the rest of the world. Take a look around you right now - what do your surroundings say about you? How do all those micro factors that make up your environment really represent you? This is what Unpacking aims to represent and it does it surprisingly well.
Demon Turf Review

Platformers are infamously hard games to get right. They need to be challenging enough to be replayable without artificially injecting difficulty. You have to feel some sense of ownership over your greatest triumphs without feeling like you're being handheld. This is a fine balance that only the bravest try. Luckily, Demon Turf is a courageous and glorious attempt to reinvigorate the genre.
Tetris The GrandMaster Console Ports Announced

A series of tweets on Twitter have announced that there are Tetris The GrandMaster console ports coming. There's also the potential for a sequel if there's enough interest/sales in the Tetris The GrandMaster console ports. Personally, I find it hard to believe that it won't do well enough to produce a sequel, considering the smash hits that Tetris 99 (created by Tetris The GrandMaster developer Arrika), Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, and Tetris Effect have been. Still, the gaming industry is a fickle beast, so it makes sense to err on the side of caution at least for now.
New World Hatchet Bug Gives Huge Damage Boost to Players

The problems for Amazon's New MMORPG continue: a New World Hatchet bug is allowing players to use the "Against All Odds" perk and gain a massive 250% boost to their damage. Things haven't been going so hot for New World in recent weeks. While the developers have been hard at work improving the game, its community has also been digging deep and discovering game-breaking bugs such as an invincibility exploit and a duping exploit. Now, another major bug has been uncovered which allows players to boost their Hatchet damage by an insane 250%.
Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Aiko's Choice is Very, Very Sneaky

Luring a wayward guard with the sound of an innocent flute, then slashing his throat with a hairpin, no less - it's moments like this that make Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Aiko's Choice an absolute thrill in a quiet, super stealthy, super deadly way. There are no loud explosions, no hack-and-slash mindless killing sprees, and no overpowered AOE end-game spells. All you really need is the art of deception - and sometimes a little help from a furry friend - and you can leave a trail of dead bodies in your wake without making a sound.
Forza Horizon 5 Review

When it comes to next-generation hardware, few games have truly taken advantage of the power that comes bundled into these new consoles. Forza Horizon 5 is one of the games that, as the series has always done, fully embraced the Xbox Series X's powerful hardware to create a breathtaking world full of wildly beautiful locales. When you're not dropping your jaw at the gorgeous vistas Forza Horizon 5 has to offer, you're dashing through desert dunes, zipping through Mexican cities, and scaling immense, volcanic mountains - all of which are norms for the boundary-pushing Horizon festivals. Playground Games has taken everything that makes the Forza Horizon series special and pushed the bounds even further than before, offering a familiar take on what a "racing game" actually can be.
Netflix Games Launches on Android Worldwide with 5 Titles

Netflix Games has launched worldwide on Android, offering up five titles for people to play including two Stranger Things games, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast, and Teeter Up. Netflix has previously signaled an interest in gaming earlier this year. It subsequently announced a multiplayer action RPG for its show Kingdom, acquired Oxenfree developer Night School Studio, and revealed a time-attack roguelike for its recent movie Kate. Now, Netflix Games is available to users on the Android app.
Genshin Impact Xinyan Build Guide

Xinyan is a fiery four-star character who has now been offered for free twice in Genshin Impact. The first time was during the Lantern Rite Festival in Liyue, and the second was during the Labyrinth Warriors event in Inazuma. She is a pyro claymore user who is an excellent sub-DPS unit, but with the right build, she can also be used as support on your team. The Xinyan Build Guide below goes over everything you need to know about making your Xinyan into a powerful unit.
New World Gold Dupe Exploit Appears After Trading Disabled

New World's glitch woes continue. After players discovered a New World gold dupe glitch allowing them to duplicate currency, Amazon Game Studios shut down New World trading and transfers between players. Unfortunately, that seems to have opened up another gold dupe glitch. What's the story behind these New World gold...
Surviving the Aftermath Expansion Pass Announced

The Surviving the Aftermath Expansion Pass has been announced, detailing the next batch of content for Iceflake Studios and Paradox Interactive's new survival colony sim. Surviving the Aftermath is a game that's about... well, surviving the aftermath. Specifically, this is a game about building a thriving town in the wake of an apocalyptic disaster. It was first announced back in 2019 and arrived on Steam a little more than a year later, shortly after Paradox Interactive acquired its developer. Now, Iceflake Studios and Paradox Interactive have detailed the post-launch content that players can look forward to.
Everspace 2 Update Brings New Star System And More

A new Everspace 2 update has been released, and it's a big one. Titled Khait Nebula: Stranger Skies, the update brings the titular nebula with it, plus a new companion, a brand new faction, and lots more. Developer Rockfish Games has also dropped a preview for the upcoming Everspace 2 roadmap for 2022.
Among Trees Release Date Sees it Coming to Steam

Developer and publisher FJRD Interactive has announced that Among Trees, an open-world survival crafting title, will be released out of Early Access on Epic Games Store and Steam for $14.99. The Among Trees release date is November 10, so players won't have to wait too long to play through the beautiful-looking title.
Celebrate Xbox's 20th with the Xbox 360 Forum Mid Sneaker

James Monosmith, the Senior Sales and Marketing Manager at Xbox Consumer Products, has announced Adias and Xbox will be releasing their first console-inspired sneaker: the Xbox 360 Forum Mid, which is the first Xbox-themed sneaker available to purchase in the U.S. and Canada. While this is pretty weird, it's definitely...
Pokemon TCG Live Beta for Desktop Delayed to 2022

The Pokemon TCG Live Beta for Desktop clients has been delayed to next year, and Canadian players will also have to wait until 2022 for the soft launch of the mobile version in that region. Playing the Pokemon TCG online hasn't always been the best experience. That's precisely why a...
New World Update 1.0.5 Squashes Bugs Aplenty

New World update 1.0.5 is live, and it's aiming to squash some of the major bugs that have been plaguing players in recent weeks. Bugs pertaining to damage numbers, gold and item duplication, and magic weapon fire rate have been fixed, and there's lots more in the update as well.
Fight With Friends in Skyrim The Board Game

The world of tabletop gaming is getting yet another board game adaptation of a beloved video game franchise. We reported that Modiphius Entertainment was working on Skyrim The Board Game back in February. Now, it has officially gone live. According to the official press release, Skyrim The Board Game is...
Darkest Dungeon 2 Man-at-Arms Guide- Best Skills and Shrine Battle Tips

Barristan, the Man-at-Arms, is another returning character in Darkest Dungeon 2. He is one of the first characters you have access to at the very start. But if you really want to get the most out of this grizzled battlefield veteran, here is our Darkest Dungeon 2 Man-at-Arms guide to help you unlock his best skills and overcome his shrine battles.
OpenMW Releases Version 0.47

OpenMW, a free, open-source engine that improves upon the engine used in The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind has just released version 0.47.0. With over 180 issues solved and plenty of new features, this release is on par with last year's major 0.46 release. OpenMW, as the FAQ explains, is a...
