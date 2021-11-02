Energy Cycle Review

When it comes to next-generation hardware, few games have truly taken advantage of the power that comes bundled into these new consoles. Forza Horizon 5 is one of the games that, as the series has always done, fully embraced the Xbox Series X's powerful hardware to create a breathtaking world full of wildly beautiful locales. When you're not dropping your jaw at the gorgeous vistas Forza Horizon 5 has to offer, you're dashing through desert dunes, zipping through Mexican cities, and scaling immense, volcanic mountains - all of which are norms for the boundary-pushing Horizon festivals. Playground Games has taken everything that makes the Forza Horizon series special and pushed the bounds even further than before, offering a familiar take on what a "racing game" actually can be.
