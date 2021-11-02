Check Out Beautiful Breath Of The Wild Towns In Dragon Quest Builders 2

When Pokemon Legends: Arceus releases on Nintendo Switch next year, the game will make a slew of changes to the franchise's traditional formula. Twitter user @eclipse_tt has now discovered another potential change: how it handles the traditional day and night cycle. The theory is, Pokemon's in-game clock will no longer reflect real time, but time will change in the game based on a player's specific actions, like camping, or finishing quests. In addition to this change, apparently NPCs in Pokemon Legends: Arceus will now react to the day/night cycle, in a manner similar to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Essentially, we'll see the majority of the Hisui region's inhabitants heading inside when the sun goes down.
