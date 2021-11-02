CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check Out Beautiful Breath Of The Wild Towns In Dragon Quest Builders 2

By Joseph Allen
techraptor.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI once built a little house in Minecraft. I was inordinately proud of it. A Twitter user called Namikaku has, however, put me to shame by recreating iconic The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild areas in Dragon Quest Builders 2, with a frankly upsetting level of detail....

BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, laptops, and more. But in this post, we’re here to...
Nintendo Enthusiast

Dragon Quest X Offline will support data transfer to the online version

People who get into Dragon Quest X (DQX) through the offline version will get to transfer data to the online version after clearing the game. Producer Takuma Shiraishi answered a few more questions that fans were wondering about with another Q&A segment, which we have translated below:. Q1: Will Dragon...
ComicBook

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Might Include Zelda: Breath of the Wild Feature

When Pokemon Legends: Arceus releases on Nintendo Switch next year, the game will make a slew of changes to the franchise's traditional formula. Twitter user @eclipse_tt has now discovered another potential change: how it handles the traditional day and night cycle. The theory is, Pokemon's in-game clock will no longer reflect real time, but time will change in the game based on a player's specific actions, like camping, or finishing quests. In addition to this change, apparently NPCs in Pokemon Legends: Arceus will now react to the day/night cycle, in a manner similar to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Essentially, we'll see the majority of the Hisui region's inhabitants heading inside when the sun goes down.
Gamespot

26 MORE Things You STILL Didn't Know In Zelda Breath Of The Wild

In the video above, we cover 26 tips and tricks that aren’t quite as well known, ranging from secrets to glitches, some that are pretty simple and others that are fairly complex. Breath of the Wild has been out for four years at this point, and players have found some amazing things, intended or not, that keep the game and its sense of discovery feeling fresh.
zeldadungeon.net

Zelda Fan Creates Detailed Series of Breath of the Wild Key Cap Miniatures

As a refresh to the series formula, Breath of the Wild added a lot of new imagery to the Zelda franchise. What followed was a wealth of creative expression from the fan community. One such fan from Mihi Mini Studio has created a series of incredibly detailed miniatures based off the game. These pieces serve as decorative caps to cover a computer keyboard’s number pad. An extensive amount of work went into creating the fine details on such small surfaces. The etchings in the stone bases and patterns in the malice goop are particularly impressive. Maybe it’s because I’m writing this at lunch time, but my favorite is the cap with the steak and carrot. It looks good enough to eat!
dexerto.com

The best armor in Zelda: Breath of the Wild and how to get it

The best armor set in Breath of the Wild allows Link to freely traverse the kingdom of Hyrule, making him nearly untouchable to the world’s perilous dangers in the process. Here’s the best armor in BOTW and how to get it. As you progress towards the later portions of the...
goombastomp.com

The Mini-Map Doesn’t Matter: How Breath of the Wild Was Meant To Be Played

Mini-maps have become an almost fundamental part of modern game design. The average mini-map nowadays shows you a detailed depiction of your surroundings, any interactable objects or landmarks, and a waypoint directing you towards your next destination. In an era where most gamers are playing with what limited time they have between work, mini-maps exist so as not to “waste” time — keeping gameplay’s pace ever-moving. But there comes a point where quality of life features start removing gameplay opportunities. From Ocarina of Time to Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda in particular has an interesting relationship with mini-maps that illustrates the medium’s growing reliance on the feature over time.
dicebreaker.com

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Moana inspired this tabletop RPG

Survive a world populated by enormous mechanical titans in Relic, an upcoming tabletop roleplaying game that takes inspiration from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Moana. Relic is a roleplaying game that has players becoming hunters who must find and destroy colossal walking constructions called titans in...
Gematsu

Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi! launches December 1 in Japan

Puzzle game Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi! will launch for iOS via App Store and Android via Google Play on December 1 in Japan, publisher Square Enix and developer NHN PlayArt announced. It will be free-to-play with in-app purchases. A western release is also planned, but has yet to receive a...
