CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Hit VR Game Blade and Sorcery Might Come to PSVR 2

By Patrick Perrault
techraptor.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an announcement stating that Blade & Sorcery: Nomad will be arriving on the Oculus Quest 2 on November 4, 2021, Warpfrog has also stated that Blade and Sorcery will definitely not be coming to PSVR 1 but that it might eventually arrive on the PSVR 2. For the...

techraptor.net

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

Nintendo says its new console will launch within the next 79 years

Forward-looking: Nintendo recently announced it will continue making gaming products. Its next console, it said in an earnings report, is scheduled for 20XX. In other words, it’ll launch sometime in the next 28,544 days (if there are no delays). In its report, Nintendo explained that it "plans to continue to...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, laptops, and more. But in this post, we’re here to...
NFL
GeekyGadgets

Blade and Sorcery Dungeon update now available to play

Blade and Sorcery the virtual reality medieval fantasy sandbox specifically designed for VR with full physics driven melee, ranged and magic combat, has this week received a new Dungeon update allowing you to explore new settings and more. The excellent VR game is currently in Early Access and is available to purchase from Steam. “Become a powerful warrior, ranger or sorcerer and devastate your enemies.”
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas in VR coming to Oculus Quest

As part of Facebook’s big metaverse presentation, CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that the Rockstar classic game, Grand Theft Auto San Andreas is in development for the Oculus Quest 2. This, Zukerberg says, “this new version of what I think is one of the greatest games ever made, will offer players an entirely new way to experience this entirely open world in virtual reality.”
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psvr#Playstation Vr#Playstation Move#Sony Playstation#Blade Sorcery Nomad#Oculus#B S#Psvr 2#Firesprite#Playstation Studios#Fabrik Games#Techraptor
uploadvr.com

Transformers Beyond Reality Coming To PSVR, SteamVR This Winter

Hasbro announced a new Transformers VR game this week, coming to PSVR and SteamVR headsets this winter. The game, titled Transformers Beyond Reality, was announced at Hasbro Pulse Con, a virtual event featuring new announcements from the toy company. During the day one stream, Hasbro announced the title and gave an exclusive first look with an announcement trailer, which you can view embedded below. If the timestamp doesn’t work, the trailer begins at roughly at the 1:42:20 mark.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Beat Saber Update 1.49 Hits PSVR With Multiplayer Support

Beat Games has announced the full list of Beat Saber update 1.49 patch notes for your viewing pleasure, which implements multiplayer support for PSVR users. Brand new song Spooky Beat by Jaroslav Beck and a Halloween-themed environment. Last month, Beat Saber added a new track pack comprised of tunes from...
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Sackboy: A Big Adventure Might Be Coming To Steam

Sackboy: A Big Adventure, a spin-off of the LittleBigPlanet franchise, could be the next major PlayStation exclusive to release for PC in the near future. Multiple references to Sackboy: A Big Adventure were discovered by data miners on Steam Database (via Reddit) earlier today. One of the database branches mentioned “sumoqa” which presumably stands for developer Sumo Digital, while the other branch mentioned ” Marmalade Content” which is referencing the original codename Project Marmalade.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

VR hit ‘Blade & Sorcery’ involves Oculus Quest 2 on November 4th

Blade & Sorcery has been a powerful showcase for VR, but it surely has a downside: its PC-only nature has meant often tripping over wires whilst you combat your fantasy battles. Fortunately, that will not be a difficulty for lengthy. Warpfrog has unveiled Blade & Sorcery: Nomad, a stand-alone recreation coming to the Oculus Quest 2 on November 4th for $20. The fundamental idea stays the identical — it is a “sandbox” brawler with immersive swordplay and magic — however the builders are profiting from the liberty that comes with a stand-alone headset.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
SlashGear

Sony VR headset might be headed for Xperia 1 II and III

Sony is perhaps better known for its entertainment-related products, but on the big screen, in the living room, and on consoles. It is precisely because of that fact that many Xperia phone owners have been rather disappointed that the company didn’t capitalize on those properties to bring at least the PlayStation experience to Android. Now it seems that the company might be bringing a cinematic experience to its high-end Xperia phones, courtesy of a VR headset like the defunct Google Daydream and Samsung Gear VR.
ELECTRONICS
WKRG

Best PS5 VR horror game

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. PlayStation’s virtual reality capabilities have been a fan favorite part of the console since 2016. Using a Sony-made VR headset, players can become fully immersed in a huge catalog of games. The PS VR, as it’s known, uses 360-degree vision and a crystal clear OLED screen that runs at 120 frames per second. There’s also 3D audio and a built-in microphone so you can communicate with your friends in-game, and two stick controls for operating weapons. While the PS VR was released with the PS4, you can play the same games using the same equipment on the upgraded and more powerful PlayStation 5.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Transformers’ VR game announced for PSVR, SteamVR

Transformers Beyond Reality, a new VR game based on the robots in disguise, is coming to PSVR and SteamVR this winter. The game, which was announced as Hasbro Pulse Con, a virtual press conference where brands like Star Wars, Power Rangers and Ghostbusters show off new products, is set to launch later this year.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

GTA 6 can wait: GTA San Andreas VR game is in development

Rockstar’s classic open-world franchise will make its official virtual reality debut with GTA San Andreas coming to Oculus Quest. Announced at the showcase event Games To Connect, the Oculus team has revealed that the company has been collaborating with Rockstar Games to bring Grand Theft Auto San Andreas to the Oculus Quest 2.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach release date: Is it coming to Oculus Quest, Vive, and PSVR?

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach finally got a release date during today’s State of Play. The upcoming VR game from Steel Wool Studios (that also did the first VR game in the series) is set in the FNAF universe, and players take the role of a security guard trapped in the Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex after closing. Now that we know when it’s coming out, fans are wondering if the game is coming to PSVR, Oculus Quest, and Steam VR.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Is GTA San Andreas Coming To PSVR?

Is GTA San Andreas Coming To PSVR? – Developer Rockstar is currently on the verge of bringing back three of their most beloved games, with San Andreas set to receive the special treatment of being ported to the Oculus Quest 2 so players can experience it in VR, but will this new way to play be coming to PSVR as well?
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

3 Of PSVR’s Best Games Are Free On PS Plus Next Month

Three of PSVR’s very best games are being given away at no extra charge for PlayStation Plus members next month. As part of the headset’s fifth-anniversary celebrations, Sony is giving away The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, The Persistence and Until You Fall from November 2nd. As long as you’re signed up to Plus, which you need to play online and get access to other PlayStation giveaways too, you’ll be able to download them with no trouble.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Will GTA: San Andreas VR get a Steam and PSVR release date?

The team at Meta has announced that GTA: San Andreas VR is in development for the Oculus Quest 2. Not only is that exciting news for series fans, but it’s frankly awesome for VR enthusiasts. GTA is hot, and San Andreas is right back in the modern conversation thanks to the GTA Trilogy. But is this new take on the classic game coming to other platforms? Will GTA: San Andreas VR release for Steam or PSVR?
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy