FBI takes over investigation into suspicious package found in Texarkana church

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The FBI has taken over the investigation of a suspicious package discovered Tuesday morning at a Texarkana, Arkansas church.

According to TAPD, officers investigating a report of suspicious circumstances found the package around 10:15 a.m. inside College Hill Missionary Baptist Church on Rose Street. The package had writing on it, although police are not specifying what the writing said or what was in the box.

The church was also vandalized, police say.

A bomb squad was initially called in from Barksdale Air Force Base, but after the FBI took over the investigation, TAPD says a team was brought in from El Dorado, Arkansas, instead.

That team determined the package was not explosive.

If the FBI determines the incident was not a hate crime, the investigation will be turned back over to TAPD.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ArkLaTexHomepage.