JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) Federal prosecutors say the money former Congresswoman Corrine Brown forfeited after her fraud and conspiracy conviction has mostly been spent and is not available to refund. Brown filed a motion last week requesting that “all monies taken by the government” be refunded following the reversal of her original conviction earlier this year.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO