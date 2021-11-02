Reddit Thread: Woman Gets Teased For Doing A Professional Photoshoot With Her Dog

Jennifer Gates wished her father, Bill Gates, a happy birthday on Thursday with the sweetest message and an adorable photo from her wedding. After her fairytale wedding in Salem, New York, Jennifer Gates had the sweetest message for her father, Bill Gates for his 66th birthday. The 25-year-old shared a tender Instagram message on Thursday, Oct. 28, complete with a photo of she and her dad on her wedding day. “Happy happy 66th @thisisbillgates,” she wrote in the caption. “Grateful to learn from your example of endless curiosity, constant exploration and desire to help humanity. Excited to hear about what you learn in this next turn around the sun.”

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 11 DAYS AGO