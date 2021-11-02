CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Geert Jan van Oldenborgh obituary

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rd2gB_0ckKAI1T00
Geert Jan van Oldenborgh in 2019. He was the creator of an extraordinary digital platform called Climate Explorer, home to a vast assembly of data.

Geert Jan van Oldenborgh, who has died aged 59 of multiple myeloma, was co-founder and member of a team of scientists who identified — at speed and while politically a hot topic — the links between human-induced climate change and forest fires, heatwaves, drought, flood and other specific meteorological catastrophes.

This is trickier than it sounds. Extreme events have always happened, and for decades most climate scientists were not willing to say that this or that flood or heatwave was directly powered by ever-higher greenhouse gas emissions driven by profligate fossil fuel use. If they did, it was usually long after the event.

That began to change six years ago, when Oldenborgh co-founded World Weather Attribution, an initiative designed to examine with scrupulous care the signal of climate change within individual and seemingly random extreme weather events.

In August 2021 he and colleagues established that the murderous floods of July 2021– in which more than 200 died – in Belgium and Germany were made significantly more probable by global heating. In July, the researchers found the unprecedented temperatures that in June scorched the US Pacific northwest and Canada would have been “virtually impossible” without climate change. After an unusually warm March, sudden April frosts devastated vineyards and orchards in central France; by June, Oldenborgh and his collaborators had identified once again the fingerprint of climate change.

And in this year alone, using the traditional – and much slower – medium of the peer-reviewed scientific paper, Oldenborgh and his partners also established the role of human-triggered climate change in the forest fires that seared Sweden in 2018; the hazard of Australian bushfires; the pattern of drought and higher temperatures in East Africa; and the heatwaves that hit Europe in June and July 2019. A fifth study pronounced the prolonged heat in Siberia in 2020 “almost impossible” without human influence. All this in the last 10 months of his life.

He was also the creator and guardian of an extraordinary digital platform called Climate Explorer, home to a vast assembly of data – including systematic measurements of global temperatures; global ozone loss; sunspot counts; sea current strengths; sea ice cover; UK temperatures since 1772; Netherlands rainfall since 1906; ocean temperatures to depths of 100 metres, 700 metres and 2,000 metres; tropical cyclones and Atlantic hurricanes; Asian monsoon droughts reconstructed from 1300 to 2005; and even Netherlands beechnut harvests from 1930 to 1967 – all now exploited by thousands of researchers worldwide.

In April, his work with Climate Explorer earned him the European Meteorological Society’s technology achievement award. In the same month, he was made a knight of the Order of the Netherlands Lion for his research. In September, his work with World Weather Attribution earned Oldenborgh and his research partner Friederike Otto, of Imperial College London, a place among Time magazine’s annual list of the world’s most influential people.

He was born in Rotterdam to Jan van Oldenborgh, a lawyer, and Wil Lijbrink, a psychoanalyst. While still at school in the Netherlands he won a scholarship to Lester B Pearson College, near Victoria, British Columbia, where he studied Chinese. He graduated from Leiden University in the Netherlands in 1986 with a master’s degree in theoretical physics, which he pursued along with mathematics and Chinese, and then in 1990 completed his PhD at the University of Amsterdam, and at NIKHEF, the Netherlands Institute of Nuclear and High Energy Physics.

He taught and continued research into elementary particles at the Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich and the Paul Scherrer Institute in Switzerland, and returned to Leiden in 1994.

In 1996 he joined the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute, known as KNMI, to begin working on ways to improve forecasts of that recurring natural climate phenomenon in the Pacific known as El Niño, which every few years upsets global weather patterns. “Climate research turned out to be much more suited to my personality and offer more possibilities,” he told an interviewer last year, “and hence it was simpler to make significant contributions. It was also much easier to explain to the public and the answers more relevant for society.”

He put his name to more than 150 peer-reviewed research papers. His research career took him into the complex worlds of seasonal forecasting, climate modelling and – eventually – event attribution. He contributed directly to one of the global reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in 2013, and in 2019 was appointed visiting professor at the University of Oxford.

He would later recall two “really nice” moments in science when he felt he had discovered something new. The first had been during his career as a particle physicist. The second occurred while brainstorming with a KNMI colleague to understand why Antarctica could be melting while the extent of the sea ice around it was increasing. They reasoned that warming ocean currents would be eating away at the base of the shelf ice, while, counterintuitively, the melting land ice made it possible for the area of the shelf to increase in the southern winter. “In my maybe simplistic philosophy of science, the truth is the way the world really operates. The scientific method prescribes a way to approximate this truth,” he said. “Although it can never fully describe it, it can come closer.”

In 1982, he met his wife, Mandy, a psychotherapist and clinical psychologist; they married in 1987 and had three sons. In 2013, he was diagnosed with Kahler’s disease, an incurable form of blood cancer also known as multiple myeloma. “I had been walking around with it for at least one and a half years before that,” he said.

But he continued to work through years of treatment. On 20 September he apologised for a difficulty on the Climate Explorer website. “Unfortunately, my health only allowed me to fix it tonight,” he wrote. “Please report remaining problems.” It was his last entry.

He is survived by Mandy and their sons, Elwin, Leon and Ingo.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Sally Reid obituary

My wife, Sally Reid, who has died aged 73 of brain cancer, was a gifted, prolific and successful artist. She studied ceramics at Horsham School of Art (1976), ceramics and fine art at Chelsea School of Art, London (1977-79), and completed many other courses at West Dean College, West Sussex, between 1980 and 2019.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Clifford Grant obituary

My husband, Clifford Grant, who has died aged 91, was an operatic bass singer known for many roles with Sadler’s Wells Opera, Covent Garden Opera, Welsh National Opera, Glyndebourne, San Francisco Opera, and the Metropolitan and Australian operas. Cliff was born in Randwick, Sydney, to Patrick (“Pomp”) Grant, a commercial...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Lone French fisherman left adrift in UK-France fishing spat

Soon-to-be father Hermann Outrequin felt optimistic in 2019 when he gave up his fishing company job of 16 years to go independent. The Normandy fisherman wanted a fresh start to have time for his newborn son. But now a political spat over fishing rights between Paris and London has thrown cold water over his plans.Staring out across the cold English Channel from the Granville coastline into the pre-dawn darkness, Outrequin says he regrets that decision and worries for his future.The 43-year-old has just been denied yet another permit to fish in U.K. waters — which account for one third...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Global Climate Change#Climate Science#Oldenborgh Co#Australian
The Guardian

Ian Gardiner obituary

My friend Ian Gardiner, who has died aged 92, was an actor perhaps best known for playing the role of Reginald Molehusband in a 1967 public information film about parking. Contrary to expectation the film became a cult hit as it showed Reginald, “whose reverse parking was a public danger”, stalling, grinding the gears and mounting the pavement as he tried to master one of driving’s most difficult arts. The Central Office of Information short became so well known that “doing a Reggie” briefly entered the lexicon as an expression for anyone getting themselves into a tangle at the kerbside.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

OCT 29–NOV 5, 2021From the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow to world leaders throwing coins into the Trevi fountain in Rome, the volcano on the island of La Palma and a beach affected by erosion in Senegal this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa The selection was curated by Lisbon photographer Armando Franca.Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com Read More Cop26 Glasgow news live: Biden says forests ‘indispensable’What are the Covid rules at Cop26?Cop26 off to shaky start as queues and chaos mar first 24 hours
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Guardian

Cop26: can our seas save us?

The Science Weekly podcast is in Glasgow, where we are bringing listeners daily episodes from Cop26. Each morning you will hear from one of the Guardian’s award-winning environment team. Today, the Guardian’s biodiversity reporter, Phoebe Weston, talks to one of the world’s leading marine ecologists, Dr Enric Sala, about the role our oceans can play in preventing climate catastrophe.
ENVIRONMENT
Fareeha Arshad

Four Things Ancient Humans Had That We Don’t: Our ancestors were more badass than we assume

Our own species is a relative newcomerElisabeth Daynes/ Science Photo Library. As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Belgium
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Discovered Unexpected 'Hidden World' in Earth's Inner Core!

Researchers have discovered that Earth's "solid" inner core is actually a bit soft. The scientific world believed that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy which a liquid outer core covered for more than half a century. However, according to a recent study published in the...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

For The First Time Ever, Evidence of Ancient Life Was Discovered Inside a Ruby

A ruby that formed in Earth's crust 2.5 billion years ago encases evidence for early life, wriggling around in the planet's mud. Trapped within the precious stone, geologists have identified residue of a form of pure carbon called graphite that, they say, is most likely biological in origin, the remains of some ancient microorganism from the time before multicellular life emerged on Earth. "The graphite inside this ruby is really unique. It's the first time we've seen evidence of ancient life in ruby-bearing rocks," said geologist Chris Yakymchuk of the University of Waterloo in Canada. "The presence of graphite also gives us more...
SCIENCE
Florida Star

Face First: World’s ‘Oldest Modern Human’ Restored To Reveal Face

A fossilized human skull dating back to between 331,000 and 275,000 years ago appears to have had mostly modern facial features, according to researchers in China. The discovery points to earlier, greater diversity of facial features during the transition from ancient to modern humans. Advances in technology allowed researchers to...
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Analysis of ancient teeth questions theory that Native Americans originated from Japan

Native Americans may not have originated in Japan as previous archaeological evidence has suggested, according to a new study of ancient teeth. For years, archaeologists had predicted that the first people to live in North America descended directly from a group called the Jomon, who occupied ancient Japan about 15,000 years ago, the same time people arrived in North America around 15,000 years ago via the Bering Land Bridge, a strip of land that previously connected Russia to North America before sea levels rose above it. This theory is based on archaeological similarities in stone tools, especially projectile weapons, found in Native American and Jomon settlements.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

‘If Hillary Clinton loses this election, it will be because of you and me’ – an exclusive extract from Huma Abedin’s memoir

If there was a single night I truly believed Hillary Clinton would become president, it was 28 July 2016, when she took to the floor in her white Ralph Lauren suit to formally accept the nomination. As a blizzard of confetti and a hundred thousand red, white and blue balloons descended from the cavernous ceiling, the song Stronger Together, written and recorded for that evening, echoed through the hall, competing with the deafening sounds of fifty thousand supporters clapping and cheering for the woman in white on stage. Once HRC accepted the nomination, she began tossing giant blue balloons emblazoned with white stars out to the audience; to Tim Kaine, her running mate; to Chelsea, who had spoken so eloquently to introduce her mother; to her husband, who had given his own moving tribute to her on the second night of the convention and now looked exuberant as he waded through the waist-high drift of balloons that rained down.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WRAL News

15 near-extinct giant tortoises found slaughtered on Galapagos Islands

Park rangers with the Galápagos National Park Directorate discovered the remains of 15 giant tortoises slaughtered on southern Isabela Island. The Galápagos Conservancy called the discovery "shocking," as the giant tortoises are already fighting to survive extinction. "The disturbing news follows on another report this year of 185 small tortoises...
ANIMALS
Wired

Island Nations Unable to Attend UN Climate Talks May Vanish

Island nations in the Pacific often play a major role at UN climate conferences. The speeches and coalition-building of leaders from nations that will soon vanish beneath rising sea levels act as a powerful reminder of the real stakes. For obvious reasons, these leaders also tend to push hard for ambitious climate deals that will protect the most vulnerable countries.
ENVIRONMENT
sciencealert.com

New Horrifying Secrets of Peru's Ancient Civilizations Unearthed in The Andes

The foothills of the Andes mountains are revealing their bloody secrets: the ancient skeletons of sacrificed children. Archaeologists have unearthed 29 human bodies entombed approximately 1,000 years ago at Huaca Santa Rosa de Pucalá, an archaeological site in the Lambayeque region of northwestern Peru. Four of the skeletons – belonging...
WORLD
Grant Piper News

Four Likely Effects From The Solar Flare Due To Hit Sunday

Artist recreation of a solar flare hitting Earth.NASA. The sun just fired off a massive Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) from a sunspot pointed directly at the Earth. These solar events are common but the strength and positioning of this particular burst are set to affect the Earth more than usual. The sun is a volatile being that frequently shoots matter and radiation into space at regular intervals. Most of the time, these streams fly harmlessly off into the empty void. Since the Earth orbits on a single plane, being caught in one of these ejections is not super common. Many of these flares are mild in strength but the one detected this week was categorized an X strength eruption - the strongest possible designation.
The Guardian

The Guardian

48K+
Followers
28K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy