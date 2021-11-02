Eight LGBTQ candidates could make history with election wins

This story has been updated to reflect additional races that were called on Wednesday. As polls closed late Tuesday, states throughout the country saw a range of candidates of color racking up election wins in historic results. The gains ranged from mayoral elections to state offices, in many cases the...
Pete Buttigieg made history in his long shot bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, coming the closest any LGBTQ American has gotten to a major party nomination. But in "Mayor Pete," a new film documenting his campaign, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, recounts that running for president as a gay man was anything but easy.
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — As Election Day approaches in Virginia, one thing is certain: The state will elect its first woman and first woman of color to the lieutenant governor post. The two women seeking the job are fond of touting their unconventional political backgrounds. The Republican, Winsome Sears,...
This is one story out of a series to cover the upcoming elections in Harlan County. The Enterprise does not endorse candidates and will provide other candidates the opportunity to interview for election-based stories. A Wallins woman could be the first female elected to the Harlan County Fiscal Court in...
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati School Board Candidate Mary Wineberg, like other candidates on the November ballot, is making the most of every weekend day to get her message in front of voters. “Eight days left. It has been grueling.” Wineberg says. "Even in the rain, I am out here. As a...
A guest op-ed from Ann Brown, treasurer for Amara Andrews campaign for mayor of Cedar Rapids. The position of mayor of Cedar Rapids is one of the highest offices in the state of Iowa that, by all accounts, SHOULD be held by a Democrat, but hasn’t been for almost 12 years. Cedar Rapids is the second-largest city in Iowa and Democrats outnumber Republicans here by a significant margin—that is growing.
The two candidates hoping to make history in Boston’s mayoral contest spent the final hours of the campaign racing from neighborhood to neighborhood urging their voters to turn up at the polls Tuesday.
It's Election Day once again. Though the country will have to wait one more year to see if the Democrats can hold onto their slim majorities in the House of Representatives and Senate and three years for the results of the next presidential race, there are consequential decisions and history-making moments unfolding inside the nation's polling places on Tuesday.
The governor's race in New Jersey is one of the country's most watched Election Day contests. Incumbent Democratic Governor Phil Murphy is facing off against Republican Jack Ciattarelli, and the pair spent Monday rallying voters across the state as turnout becomes a key factor in the high-profile race. Brent Johnson, a political reporter for New Jersey Advance Media, joins CBSN AM to discuss.
Tomorrow is Election Day in Massachusetts, and although there are no statewide races at stake, numerous cities and towns across the Commonwealth will choose new mayors and city councilors. These are the elected officials who arguably have the most influence over the safety of the streets in your hometown, so...
Several candidates made history on Tuesday, including here in Michigan. Democratic State Representative Abdullah Hammoud was elected mayor of Dearborn, making him the first Arab American to hold that position in the city. Nearly half the population of Dearborn is Arab, but Hammoud says they weren’t the only ones supporting...
NEW BRITAIN - Newly re-elected Mayor Erin Stewart reflected on her win as she made history as the first Republican mayor to be elected for a fifth term. State Rep. Bobby Sanchez, who was endorsed by Democratic Town Committee, hoped to unseat Stewart but was defeated. According to preliminary results from the Town Clerk’s office, Stewart earned 5,837 votes to Sanchez’s 3,141.
The incoming Salt Lake City Council is historic — in multiple ways. For the first time, most of the members — four of the seven — are racial and ethnic minorities. And for the first time, a majority — again four — are openly LGBTQ. “It is different to have...
New Yorkers elected Eric Adams, a retired police captain, former state senator and two-term Brooklyn borough president, as the city’s 110th mayor on Tuesday — hoping he can lead a metropolis of 8.8 million residents out of the ravages of the pandemic. After a competitive Democratic primary in June where...
Former Obama deputy campaign manager Stephanie Cutter sounded the alarm on the power of parents in the Republican Party following Glenn Youngkin's win over Democrat Terry McAuliffe Tuesday night. Several analysts credited a parental uprising in Virginia as part of the catalyst for Youngkin's surprise win against McAuliffe, who previously...
Winsome Sears, Virginia’s newly elected lieutenant governor and the first Black female to win a statewide election in the commonwealth, trolled sports writer and political pundit Jemele Hill. Hill tweeted Tuesday night responding to victories by Republicans in the state including Glenn Youngkin who defeated former Governor Terry McAuliffe. “It’s...
