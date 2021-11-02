CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Eight LGBTQ candidates could make history with election wins

NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article237 LGBTQ are on the ballots this year, 18.5 percent...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

Ayala or Sears: Both would make history in Virginia election

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — As Election Day approaches in Virginia, one thing is certain: The state will elect its first woman and first woman of color to the lieutenant governor post. The two women seeking the job are fond of touting their unconventional political backgrounds. The Republican, Winsome Sears,...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq#Off Year Election#Nbc News
harlanenterprise.net

Magistrate candidate could be first female elected in years

This is one story out of a series to cover the upcoming elections in Harlan County. The Enterprise does not endorse candidates and will provide other candidates the opportunity to interview for election-based stories. A Wallins woman could be the first female elected to the Harlan County Fiscal Court in...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
iowastartingline.com

Democratic Voters Have Chance To Make History In Cedar Rapids Election

A guest op-ed from Ann Brown, treasurer for Amara Andrews campaign for mayor of Cedar Rapids. The position of mayor of Cedar Rapids is one of the highest offices in the state of Iowa that, by all accounts, SHOULD be held by a Democrat, but hasn’t been for almost 12 years. Cedar Rapids is the second-largest city in Iowa and Democrats outnumber Republicans here by a significant margin—that is growing.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS News

New Jersey gubernatorial candidates make final pitches before Election Day

The governor's race in New Jersey is one of the country's most watched Election Day contests. Incumbent Democratic Governor Phil Murphy is facing off against Republican Jack Ciattarelli, and the pair spent Monday rallying voters across the state as turnout becomes a key factor in the high-profile race. Brent Johnson, a political reporter for New Jersey Advance Media, joins CBSN AM to discuss.
ELECTIONS
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Election Day Roundup: Meet the Candidates, Make a Plan to Vote

Tomorrow is Election Day in Massachusetts, and although there are no statewide races at stake, numerous cities and towns across the Commonwealth will choose new mayors and city councilors. These are the elected officials who arguably have the most influence over the safety of the streets in your hometown, so...
BOSTON, MA
9&10 News

Candidates Make History In Michigan And Other States

Several candidates made history on Tuesday, including here in Michigan. Democratic State Representative Abdullah Hammoud was elected mayor of Dearborn, making him the first Arab American to hold that position in the city. Nearly half the population of Dearborn is Arab, but Hammoud says they weren’t the only ones supporting...
MICHIGAN STATE
New Britain Herald

Newly re-elected Mayor Erin Stewart reflects on her history-making win in interview with Herald

NEW BRITAIN - Newly re-elected Mayor Erin Stewart reflected on her win as she made history as the first Republican mayor to be elected for a fifth term. State Rep. Bobby Sanchez, who was endorsed by Democratic Town Committee, hoped to unseat Stewart but was defeated. According to preliminary results from the Town Clerk’s office, Stewart earned 5,837 votes to Sanchez’s 3,141.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Black Enterprise

Virginia’s Black Female Republican Lt. Gov. Slams Jemele Hill After Sports Writer Blames White Supremacy For Her Win

Winsome Sears, Virginia’s newly elected lieutenant governor and the first Black female to win a statewide election in the commonwealth, trolled sports writer and political pundit Jemele Hill. Hill tweeted Tuesday night responding to victories by Republicans in the state including Glenn Youngkin who defeated former Governor Terry McAuliffe. “It’s...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy