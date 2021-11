Ever since the Hyundai Santa Cruz and Ford Maverick were revealed, it's been touted as one of the hottest rivalries to keep an eye on. As the only two compact trucks on the market, they trade blows relentlessly. While the Santa Cruz is better for towing and more powerful, it's the Maverick that wins for efficiency and value for money. Choosing between the two won't be an easy task, but judging by last month's sales figures, one of these trucks is easily outselling the other. In total, 5,988 shoppers bought either the Hyundai or the Ford in October. However, in its first full sales month, the Ford trumped its rival with 4,140 sales.

