WISNER, La (KTVE/KARD) — Earlier this morning Louisiana State Police say the man was wanted for the murders of three people in Shreveport late Wednesday night. According to police, 36-year-old Barry Rigsby was shot and killed after he barricaded himself in one of the apartments at the Wisner Apartment Complex on Maple Street in Wisner. […]

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO