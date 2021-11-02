CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristen Stewart And Girlfriend Dylan Meyer Are Engaged: 'It's Happening'

By Curtis M. Wong
HuffingtonPost
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn addition to those glowing “Spencer” reviews, Kristen Stewart has a personal milestone to celebrate this week. Appearing on “The Howard Stern Show” Tuesday, the actor announced that she and girlfriend Dylan Meyer had gotten engaged. “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” Stewart said. “I wanted to be...

www.huffpost.com

Cosmopolitan

Fans can't believe what Kristen Stewart just said about Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart is about to return to the big screen in a huge new role, as she stars as Princess Diana in upcoming film Spencer (out 5 November). And while Kristen has spoken extensively about Diana in the run up to playing her, the actress' latest comments about the princess have fans pretty baffled, and it's hilarious.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Kristen Stewart Didn't Exactly Say No to Playing the Joker Opposite Robert Pattinson — There's Hope!

As a Twilight fan and someone who binge-watched all the movies on Netflix, I would lose it if Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were costars again. Fans have been petitioning for Stewart to star as the Joker opposite Pattinson's Bruce Wayne/Batman in the 2022 film The Batman, and she's not exactly saying no — or yes. During an interview with Variety on Wednesday, Stewart reacted to the social media campaign for her to be Batman's nemesis, chuckling as she said, "I love the energy behind that." She later explained that she probably wouldn't want to take on the Joker because it's "been done so well," but she'd be "totally down" to star alongside Pattinson in the movie as "a freaky, scary person." I don't know what the vision is there, but I'll take it!
MOVIES
WWD

A Closer Look at Kristen Stewart’s Chanel Look on ‘The Tonight Show’

Click here to read the full article. Kristen Stewart stunned once again in another look by Chanel. The actress appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday in a silvered black embroidered crepe jacket paired with pink and black cotton twill pants, both of which are from the label’s fall 2021 collection. Underneath the jacket, she wore a black lace crop top.More from WWDPhotos from the 'Eternals' Press TourKendall Jenner's Most Fashionable MomentsInside Chanel Cruise 2022 Show in Dubai She was styled by Tara Swennen, who has also worked with stars such as Allison Janney, Idina Menzel and Lana Condor. While...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Life and Style Weekly

Kristen Stewart Started Raking In the Cash Before ‘Twilight’ Came Out: What Is Her Net Worth?

It’s a well-known fact that Kristen Stewart became an A-lister when she landed the role of Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga. The franchise reached worldwide box office success by 2012, with all five films soaring higher than $3 billion in total. However, the former vampire-adoring actress has been acting since childhood. And now, she has found further success as she landed the lead role as the late Princess Diana in Spencer. Per Celebrity Net Worth, the actress is worth around $70 million.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Spencer’ Production Designer Goes Inside Princess Diana’s Head

An air of claustrophobia inhabits “Spencer,” Pablo Larraín’s psychological drama that follows a distressed Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart) as she spends the Christmas of 1991 at the Royal Family’s Sandringham estate. That confinement spawns a sensation equal parts austere and foreboding despite all the opulence that surrounds it, one that veteran Production Designer Guy Hendrix Dyas meticulously crafted to mirror the unhappy noble’s headspace at a time when her troubled marriage to Prince Charles was nearing its end. The Royals’ customary secrecy and privacy presented a research challenge for Dyas, a difficulty he overcame thanks to a reliable (and anonymous) royal...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
