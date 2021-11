More job listings are requiring applicants to get vaccinated as part of the job description, a trend that could continue, CNBC reported Nov. 3. Vaccine mandates have already changed how recruiters hire executive positions within healthcare, but roles at lower levels of seniority are also being affected. With the Biden administration going ahead with vaccination mandates for companies with over 100 employees, more workplaces will need to enforce vaccination requirements.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO