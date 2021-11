Holiday season is approaching quickly (like very quickly), and given how fast products have been selling out lately, the time to start gift shopping is now. One gift I’m definitely eyeing this holiday season? All the 2021 beauty Advent calendars that are on the market rn. Loaded with the best lineup of makeup, skincare, and hair products, these 35 best beauty Advent calendars are a must-buy this holiday season (I mean, who doesn’t want to open up a mini (or full-sized) product every day?). A little PSA, though: They’re selling and they’re selling fast, so pop them in your cart ASAP, considering that they’re basically the perfect gift for any beauty lover on your list.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO