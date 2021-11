Sandbox Interactive has announced that the Lands Awakened upgrade for Albion Online is set for release on November 24. It sounds like it's going to be pretty big too. Thankfully, this time around it's not just expanding the PvP available in the game, of which there's quite a lot already. While it's a heavy PvP focused game, the team has gradually added more to do outside of that and this update builds upon it. The open-world will be upgraded with new dungeons, mobs, treasure sites, open-world PvP objectives for various group sizes. On top of that you can expect to see "massively" improved visuals and layouts for the different biomes, a new War Gloves weapon line and lots of quality of life adjustments.

