Many Republicans still believe the election was rigged, new poll finds

BOSTON (CBS) — Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in a potential election rematch, according to a new poll from Emerson College. The survey asked voters who they’d support if the 2024 presidential election were held today.
Biden won the popular vote over Trump 51%-47% in 2020, but the poll conducted exactly one year after Election Day found Trump ahead 45% to 43%, which is within the margin of error. Eleven percent of voters surveyed said they would choose someone else.
“With over a tenth of voters voicing support for someone else in another Trump-Biden match-up, 2024 could perhaps...
