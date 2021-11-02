Many Republicans still believe the election was rigged, new poll finds

Nearly a year after Americans voted Donald Trump out of office, very few people living in a group of 17 western countries think the United States sets a good example when it comes to being a functioning democracy.According to a new survey by the Pew Research Center, just 17 per cent of the 18,850 adults surveyed across 17 countries for their Global Attitudes Survey believe America’s political system is a good example to follow.Nearly a quarter of respondents from outside America – 23 per cent – said the US has never been a good example for democracy, while more...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 5 DAYS AGO