Elections

Many Republicans still believe the election was rigged, new poll finds

KEDM
 5 days ago

A new poll from NPR, PBS NewsHour and Marist finds that while the majority of Americans...

www.kedm.org

CBS Boston

Trump Leads Biden In Potential Election Rematch, Emerson Poll Finds

BOSTON (CBS) — Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in a potential election rematch, according to a new poll from Emerson College. The survey asked voters who they’d support if the 2024 presidential election were held today. Biden won the popular vote over Trump 51%-47% in 2020, but the poll conducted exactly one year after Election Day found Trump ahead 45% to 43%, which is within the margin of error. Eleven percent of voters surveyed said they would choose someone else. “With over a tenth of voters voicing support for someone else in another Trump-Biden match-up, 2024 could perhaps...
mediaite.com

Tiffany Cross Says Democrats Lost Virginia Because ‘A Good Chunk of Voters Out There Are OK With White Supremacy’

Republican Glenn Youngkin’s defeat of Democrat Terry McAuliffe in blue Virginia’s gubernatorial election has many liberals trying to come up with explanations for how it happened. The culprits have ranged from failing to pass Joe Biden’s agenda, to the candidate himself, to racism. On Wednesday, MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross settled on...
mediaite.com

82% of Fox News Viewers Believe the Election Was Stolen: New Poll

A new national poll from the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) published on Monday shows that 31 percent of Americans believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. That figure includes an overwhelming 82 percent of Americans who trust Fox News more than any other media outlet, 97 percent of those who trust One America News Network and Newsmax, and two-thirds of Republicans generally.
The Independent

Few people in western countries believe US sets a good example on democracy, poll finds

Nearly a year after Americans voted Donald Trump out of office, very few people living in a group of 17 western countries think the United States sets a good example when it comes to being a functioning democracy.According to a new survey by the Pew Research Center, just 17 per cent of the 18,850 adults surveyed across 17 countries for their Global Attitudes Survey believe America’s political system is a good example to follow.Nearly a quarter of respondents from outside America – 23 per cent – said the US has never been a good example for democracy, while more...
Mother Jones

Republicans Are Already Claiming the Virginia Election Has Been Rigged

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. This is how it’s going to be forever: Republicans and conservatives will claim that any election they lose is fraudulent. Donald Trump established this as the playbook for his party-cum-cult. And the full embrace of this authoritarian and dangerous tactic has been evident in the much-watched and tight-as-a-tick governor’s race in Virginia between Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe.
Complex

Nearly a Third of Republicans Think Violence May Be Needed To ‘Save’ U.S., Poll Finds

A poll conducted by researchers at the Public Religion Research Institute nonprofit found that 30% of Republicans felt that violence could be necessary to “save” the U.S. The statement that nearly a third of those surveyed agreed with read that “Because things have gotten so far off track, true American patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save our country,” The Guardian reports. And of those who think the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump, 39% believe violence may be needed.
New Jersey 101.5

On eve of NJ election, Eagleton Poll finds Murphy up 8 points

TRENTON – The final round of polls before Tuesday’s election finds Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy leading Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli by an average of 8 points, which is exactly the margin in Monday’s Rutgers-Eagleton Poll. Eagleton found Murphy at 50% and Ciattarelli at 42% among registered and likely voters. That’s...
Business Insider

Kansas' Democratic governor said it was 'too late' for Biden to issue a vaccine mandate, siding with Republicans against it

The Democratic governor of Kansas issued a statement opposing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses. Gov. Laura Kelly joined Republicans in opposition of the mandate, saying it's "too late to impose a federal standard" after states have "been leading the fight against COVID-19." Biden's vaccine mandate requires businesses with...
The Independent

Rachel Maddow says Biden had best election night of any president for 30 years

Two days after Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin’s defeat of Terry McAuliffe sent Democrats into a panic over the implications for next year’s midterm elections, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow has a message for them: Don’t panic.Speaking during her 9pm show on Thursday, Maddow suggested that Democrats’ performance in the first statewide elections held since Mr Biden took office was on par with how the GOP fared during Ronald Reagan’s first term because of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s single-point win over Republican Jack Ciattarelli.Mr Murphy’s victory, which made him the first Democratic governor of the Garden State to win re-election in...
