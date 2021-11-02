CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laura Stevenson featured on Amoeba Music's 'What's In My Bag?'

Punknews.org
 6 days ago

Laura Stevenson has been featured on Amoeba Records' "What's In My Bag?"

www.punknews.org

Antelope Valley Press

What’s new in music this week

Here is a collection of recent music releases. All are available wherever music is sold. Aiming to shake woes away, English singer/Songwriter Elton John has relevancy on his mind throughout his new album, “The Lockdown Sessions.” Released on Oct. 22, his fourth collaborative album was conceived during the worldwide pause last year due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
freshmusicfreaks.com

This Week’s New Music Is ‘On My Mind’ And ‘I Hope It Lasts Forever’ | Fresh Music Friday

ARTY – ‘Those Eyes (feat. Griff Clawson)’. “‘Those Eyes’ was so much fun to produce. The entire time I spent working on it was nothing but natural fun and pure joy. Everything started with me listening to the demo for the first time and I couldn’t even recognize Griff Clawson’s voice even though we did so many tracks together in the past. And I think that’s what makes this song so unique and catchy. The blend of acoustic instruments and heavily processed vocals creates this strange, almost alienated vibe that immediately catches your ear because of its nature. But it’s not just a fun track to listen to; there is deeper meaning to it if you listen to the lyrics very closely. All in all, I’m very excited about this record finally coming out and I hope people will enjoy it the same way as I do!”
Laura Stevenson
visitwinona.com

Mid West Music Fest’s New Director featured on LaCrosse Local

Dylan Hilliker, MWMF’s new Executive Director, was featured on the LaCrosse Local podcast. Hilliker began his position in August of 2021, has an extensive background in music and founded ROCKester, a southeastern music and arts festival. Hilliker talked about MWMF’s two festivals in Winona and LaCrosse and what direction the festival is going since it was affected by the pandemic. He personally has learned more about how to adapt to change because the Festival was forced to change in order to survive, going from a multi – venue, multi – stage event to one that was available both virtually and in small pods at an outdoor park. Like his predecessors, he wants the performers to have an opportunity to perform live and make connections with industry leaders that may lead them to stages in Chicago or Milwaukee. The Festival also supports original songwriting and mental health for musicians as well as a teen writers journalism project. Sounds like a recipe for success.
thecentraltrend.com

Pentatonix’s new album, Evergreen, exceeds my Christmas music needs

Every year around Halloween, I start to tingle with Christmas spirit. I check the radio every day from around the 29th of October until the stations actually change the music to Christmas music. Last year, I heard 105.7 announce when they would change it—the Friday of Nov. 6 at 5 p.m.—way too late in my opinion.
Punknews.org

Punk Crush release “Black Out!” video

Punk Crush have released a video for their new single "BLACK OUT!". The video was directed and edited by Ann Molin. The song is available digitally. Punk Crush released their EP Good Luck in 2019. Check out the video below.
Punknews.org

Stream Fully Crazed's new single, “Raw Powerslide”

Victoria, BC based skate-punk band Fully Crazed, made up of ex-members of Dayglo Abortions and Shutdown, have released a new single. The single is called Raw Powerslide and is off their upcoming album Off The Hook that is out via Cursed Blesssings Records. The band released a quote along with the single that reads,
Punknews.org

Listen to Debt Neglector's new album!

Today we are extremely excited to bring you the premiere of the new LP from Florida punks Debt Neglector! The LP is called Dirty Water and features fourteen outstanding tracks. Vocalist and bassist Alex Goldfarb said of the album,. "I've been playing in various bands for a long time and...
Punknews.org

Chris Gethard announces 2022 tour dates

Chris Gethard has announced US tour dates for next year. He will be performing stand up comedy shows as well as live tapings of his podcast Beautiful/Anonymous. Chris Gethard will be on tour this fall and released his comedy special Half My Life [Film] earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
Punknews.org

The Last Gang release video for “Gimme Action”

The Last Gang have released a video for "Gimme Action". The video was directed by Vicente Cordero. The song is off their album Noise Noise Noise that was released last month via Fat Wreck Chords. Punknews recently spoke with Brenna Red about the new album and you can check that out the interview here. Check out the video below.
Punknews.org

Cymothoa release “Clown Royal” video

Instrumental metal band Cymothoa have released a video for their song "Clown Royal." It features the band… um… "dancing." You can watch it below.
Punknews.org

Dan Vapid talks his new album

Dan Vapid is certainly no stranger to the world of punk rock. He has served time in many of your favorite bands such as Screeching Weasel and the Queers. On his own, he founded the amazing Sludgeworth, Methadones and the Cheats. Dan is an accomplished musician and songwriter. On November 5th, Dan Vapid and the Cheats will be releasing their 4th proper full length, entitled Escape Velocity. Punknews' Jason Baygood had the opportunity to chat with Dan recently about topics such as his career, today’s music scene and the new album.
Punknews.org

Blondie to release 12-inch single of “Yuletide Throwdown”

Blondie will release a 12-inch single for their new Christmas song "Yuletide Throwdown." That's out today in Europe via Capitol records, with Norht American distribution expected soon. The record includes the original track, a remix by Cut Chemist, and a radio version of the remix track. You can hear the original version below.
Punknews.org

Billy Idol remasters, re-releases 'Happy Holidays'

Billy Idol has re-released his 2006 Christmas album. The new verison of Happy Holidays is remastered and features a slightly reworked track list (a few songs were also cut for the vinyl version). It also includes a new recording "On Christmas Day." The new vinyl record version is out now via Idol's own BFI records.
