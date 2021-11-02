Laura Stevenson featured on Amoeba Music's 'What's In My Bag?'

Dylan Hilliker, MWMF’s new Executive Director, was featured on the LaCrosse Local podcast. Hilliker began his position in August of 2021, has an extensive background in music and founded ROCKester, a southeastern music and arts festival. Hilliker talked about MWMF’s two festivals in Winona and LaCrosse and what direction the festival is going since it was affected by the pandemic. He personally has learned more about how to adapt to change because the Festival was forced to change in order to survive, going from a multi – venue, multi – stage event to one that was available both virtually and in small pods at an outdoor park. Like his predecessors, he wants the performers to have an opportunity to perform live and make connections with industry leaders that may lead them to stages in Chicago or Milwaukee. The Festival also supports original songwriting and mental health for musicians as well as a teen writers journalism project. Sounds like a recipe for success.

