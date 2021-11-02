CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden pledges to retore cuts in U.S. methane emissions

KEDM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNPR’s Dan Charles joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to discuss the latest climate change goals that world leaders are...

www.kedm.org

The Independent

Climate march keeps up pressure on leaders at U.N. summit

The public pressure that helped spur more world action on global warming is due to be on full display outside the U.N. climate summit Saturday, when thousands of demonstrators are expected to march through the rainy grey streets of Glasgow to demand leaders move faster to cut fossil fuels that are wrecking the climate.Police helicopters buzzed over Glasgow early Saturday as authorities prepared for a second day of protests by climate activists. Scots are accustomed to inclement weather, and turnout for the march was expected to be strong despite stiff gusts and a drizzle that turned to cold rain.Inside...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX40

Frustrations grow as marchers demand faster climate action

Tens of thousands of climate activists marched Saturday through the Scottish city hosting the U.N. climate summit, physically close to the global negotiators inside but separated by a vast gulf in expectations, with frustrated marchers increasingly dismissive of the talks and demanding immediate action instead to slow global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
Dan Charles
WREG

Clean up your mess, youth tells leaders at climate talk

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The generation of young people who will inherit a warmer future is telling the generation that caused carbon pollution to clean up its mess — from both inside and outside United Nations climate talks. Or better yet, let us do it ourselves, many say. “It’s our future. Our future is being negotiated, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Boston University

From Glasgow to Comm Ave: Cutting Methane Emissions

BU’s Nathan Phillips on whether UN climate summit pledge will prompt leaking gas line repairs in Boston and the United States. As Washington wrangles over climate change measures, the United Nations global climate summit in Glasgow, known as COP26, has notched a major accomplishment: a pledge to cut global methane emissions. As a greenhouse gas, methane is less common and shorter-lived than carbon dioxide, accounting for 10 percent of human-caused greenhouse emissions in the United States. But it is more potent at holding heat, warming the atmosphere 80 times faster than CO2.
BOSTON, MA
#Methane Emissions#United Nations#Pledges#Npr#Covering Climate Now#Wbur
OilPrice.com

Why Everyone Should Support Cutting Methane Emissions

After decades of discussing the negative impact of methane emissions on climate and the environment, COP26 in Glasgow appears to have finally triggered some meaningful action. In an expected but bold move, the US Biden Administration has unveiled a plan to slash methane emissions across the country. This move will focus on oil and gas wells, pipelines, and other infrastructure as part of a larger overall crackdown on climate change. The announcement of the U.S. Methane Emissions Reduction Plan is expected to be a major part of the ongoing discussions at COP26, where Biden is trying to regain a global leadership position for the US. The methane reduction proposal is going to be one of the cornerstones of Biden’s overall pledge to cut greenhouse emissions by more than 50% by 2030, a pledge that continues to face strong opposition in Congress.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

White House in major push to cut methane emissions

Washington — The Biden administration is launching a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide. The plan was being announced Tuesday as President Joe Biden wraps up a two-day appearance...
POTUS
Shore News Network

World Leader Slams Greta Thunberg For ‘Complaining Just For Complaining’

Rwandan Environment Minister Jeanne d’Arc Mujawamariya slammed youth activist Greta Thunberg on Friday for her criticism of the ongoing COP26 climate summit. The top Rwandan diplomat said Thunberg’s critique of a carbon credit system, which developing nations are largely in favor of, was unnecessary, Politico reported. Under a carbon credit system, countries and private businesses that emit an amount of greenhouse gasses above a set threshold could pay other entities that emit under the limit, according to the World Economic Forum.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Biden admin considering shutting down another pipeline, drawing criticism and dire warnings as winter nears

The Biden administration is reportedly weighing the potential market consequences of shutting down an oil pipeline in Michigan, drawing criticism from opponents. Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, Biden's energy secretary, predicted Sunday that heating prices will rise this winter regardless of the Biden administration's decision on the pipeline. "Yeah, this is going to happen. It will be more expensive this year than last year," Granholm told CNN.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Good COP, bad COP: UN climate meet praised and panned

The COP26 climate talks resuming Monday have so far unfolded on parallel planes, with high-level announcements stage-managed by host country Britain during week one riding roughshod over a laborious UN process built on consensus among nearly 200 countries. The "two COPs" may well collide during a formal "stocktake" on Monday of the first week, in which countries and negotiating blocs will air their views and grievances. 
ENVIRONMENT

