Local pharmacy receives 900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for kids

(CNN) — Joshua and Alexandra Price say they and their two children were mistakenly given the Covid-19 vaccine instead of a flu shot a week ago at their local pharmacy -- and they are now dealing with some adverse symptoms. The Prices took their 4- and 5-year-olds to the Walgreens...
Some people are feeling that this Covid-19 vaccine mandate is encroaching and invading their life. Most non-vaccinated folks want the bigger picture and more information about the ingredients. Since the first rollout of vaccines is going to require booster after booster, when will it end? Several nurses in North Carolina are quitting because of the mandate. The vaccine intensity is getting even hotter around the country because they want our kids to be vaccinated. Have you heard of pizza parties for school-age children can attend if they’re vaccinated? These types of events may end up separating kids instead of uniting them.
Parents of children younger than 12 lied about their kids' ages to get them vaccinated. Doctors are urging parents to follow the CDC's recommendations. The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children in the five to 11 age group is a smaller dose. One mom, who asked to remain anonymous to protect...
FOX 2 - "They screened her but she was vaccinated and so they didn’t feel the need," said Teresa Lisowski. "When I asked her she said they didn’t need to test me because I am vaccinated." Lisowski says her mother Marilyn Pfeifer did everything right. The 74-year-old was fully vaccinated...
Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With more private companies requiring COVID-19 vaccines, employees are voicing their concerns about being forced to get vaccinated. One main concern is about adverse reactions to the shot. Some people are wondering if they can sue their employer for requiring the vaccine and they experience severe side effects.
Five to 11-year-olds are a step closer to being eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the vaccine on October 29. That authorization had passed its first hurdle a few days ago when an FDA advisory panel gave their thumbs-up to make Pfizer’s and its German partner BioNTech’s vaccine available to 5- to 11-year-olds.
For kids age 5 to 11 in New Hampshire, the vaccine rollout will look different than the process for adults last spring. The smaller, pediatric Pfizer vaccine could be recommended for emergency use by the CDC as early as Nov. 3, with shots available for kids soon after. As vaccine...
Any decision to vaccinate all children under 12 years of age against COVID-19 must be done with due caution, considering in detail the risk and benefits, according to a new review by international pediatric vaccine experts. The review, led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) and the University of...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parents across the country are weighing their options on whether or not to get their kids vaccinated for COVID-19. On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration advisory panel gave the nod for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-old children. Right now, the vaccine is only...
Governor Ned Lamont said the state of Connecticut has ordered 100,000 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 after an FDA advisory panel approved the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use in children as young as 5 this week. Lamont said the state is working closely with primary care doctors, health...
Now that the CDC has authorized the first COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 – 11, Local 5 spoke with two local experts about what this latest development could mean for kids and schools in Northeast Wisconsin. “The more people we can get vaccinated the better to decrease the spread...
Nurse Haydee Boyd gives Lily McNamee, 8, the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic at the Mall of America, as part of the rollout for vaccinations approved for children aged 5 to 11 Wednesday. Photo: Nicole Neri for MPR News. There were a few tears and...
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine should receive roughly 33,900 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages five to 11 if the CDC gives the shot the final green light. A Maine CDC spokesperson said the state will get weekly allocations, and that federal programs and pharmacies could receive additional doses. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah estimates there are about 79,000 kids who would be eligible for the shot.
Raleigh, N.C. — On Thursday morning, UNC Health will become one of the first local hospitals to give shots to kids as young as 5 years old. Parents will start arriving at the UNC Children's Clinic on Blue Ridge Road in Raleigh, which offers vaccines by appointment only, at 10 a.m. The hospital said its supply of the vaccine is limited right now but that it is expected to pick up in the coming weeks.
CINCINNATI (WXIX/AP) - Hamilton County Public Health has received 1,200 doses of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccines will be for children ages 5 to 11. Hamilton County Public Health Public Information Officer Mike Samet said the doses will be for the county’s vaccine clinics. Once approved, pediatricians, school clinics,...
Hugs with friends. Birthday parties indoors. Pillow fights. Schoolchildren who got their first COVID-19 shots Wednesday said these are the pleasures they look forward to as the U.S. enters a major new phase in fighting the pandemic. Health officials hailed shots for kids ages 5 to 11 as a major breakthrough after more than 18 […]
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) releases its recommendations Tuesday afternoon on children and Pfizer's child version of the COVID-19 vaccine. Pediatricians in the Chattanooga area are getting ready for what happens next, and they face some logistical challenges. Last week, the FDA recommended the Pfizer COVID...
