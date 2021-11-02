CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Local pharmacy receives 900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for kids

WRAL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal pharmacy receives 900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for kids. Health...

www.wral.com

kiss951.com

Are You Willing To Refuse Covid-19 Vaccine?

Some people are feeling that this Covid-19 vaccine mandate is encroaching and invading their life. Most non-vaccinated folks want the bigger picture and more information about the ingredients. Since the first rollout of vaccines is going to require booster after booster, when will it end? Several nurses in North Carolina are quitting because of the mandate. The vaccine intensity is getting even hotter around the country because they want our kids to be vaccinated. Have you heard of pizza parties for school-age children can attend if they’re vaccinated? These types of events may end up separating kids instead of uniting them.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Lamb
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Science News

What parents need to know about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

Five to 11-year-olds are a step closer to being eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the vaccine on October 29. That authorization had passed its first hurdle a few days ago when an FDA advisory panel gave their thumbs-up to make Pfizer’s and its German partner BioNTech’s vaccine available to 5- to 11-year-olds.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Doses#Kids Health Park Pharmacy
MedicalXpress

Caution urged before vaccinating kids under 12 against COVID-19

Any decision to vaccinate all children under 12 years of age against COVID-19 must be done with due caution, considering in detail the risk and benefits, according to a new review by international pediatric vaccine experts. The review, led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) and the University of...
KIDS
wchstv.com

Local pediatricians recommend Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parents across the country are weighing their options on whether or not to get their kids vaccinated for COVID-19. On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration advisory panel gave the nod for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-old children. Right now, the vaccine is only...
CHARLESTON, WV
boreal.org

Tears, joy as first young kids receive COVID-19 doses at Mall of America

Nurse Haydee Boyd gives Lily McNamee, 8, the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic at the Mall of America, as part of the rollout for vaccinations approved for children aged 5 to 11 Wednesday. Photo: Nicole Neri for MPR News. There were a few tears and...
KIDS
newscentermaine.com

Maine expected to receive 33,900 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11 with CDC advisory panel to discuss Tuesday

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine should receive roughly 33,900 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages five to 11 if the CDC gives the shot the final green light. A Maine CDC spokesperson said the state will get weekly allocations, and that federal programs and pharmacies could receive additional doses. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah estimates there are about 79,000 kids who would be eligible for the shot.
MAINE STATE
WRAL News

Local hospitals give COVID-19 vaccines to younger kids by appointment, walk-in

Raleigh, N.C. — On Thursday morning, UNC Health will become one of the first local hospitals to give shots to kids as young as 5 years old. Parents will start arriving at the UNC Children's Clinic on Blue Ridge Road in Raleigh, which offers vaccines by appointment only, at 10 a.m. The hospital said its supply of the vaccine is limited right now but that it is expected to pick up in the coming weeks.
RALEIGH, NC
KTLA

Children aged 5-11 begin receiving kid-sized doses of COVID-19 shots

Hugs with friends. Birthday parties indoors. Pillow fights. Schoolchildren who got their first COVID-19 shots Wednesday said these are the pleasures they look forward to as the U.S. enters a major new phase in fighting the pandemic. Health officials hailed shots for kids ages 5 to 11 as a major breakthrough after more than 18 […]
KIDS

