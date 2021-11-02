CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Impact100 Awards $81,000 to HOPE For All

By EOA Staff
 5 days ago
The members of Impact100 Greater Chesapeake, Inc. (Impact100) voted to award its fourth and largest grant yet of $81,000 to HOPE For All. This grant will support the purchase of a new barcoding system to help track and manage inventory, as well as new warehouse and storage racks, bins, and decking...

Eye On Annapolis

Himmel’s Garden Center Collects For Anne Arundel Food Bank. Matched By Former County Exec. Leopold

Over the past month, Himmel’s Landscape & Garden Center in Pasadena collected donations at the register for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank to help bring awareness of the issue of hunger in our local communities as well as raise funds to help provide critical food distribution throughout Anne Arundel County. Food, funds, and awareness raised as part of Hunger Action Month will help provide critical food distribution for children, adults, and seniors throughout Anne Arundel County.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Chesapeake Arts Center to Unveil Mural on Tuesday

Chesapeake Arts Center (CAC) will unveil its first large-scale mural on the exterior wall of the Center’s Studio 194 theater on Tuesday, November 9 at 11 am. The mural was designed by The Artist Oliver James with assistance by an all-female roster of artists from Future History Now. Brooklyn Park Middle School students from CAC’s after school Teen Club helped paint the mural. Community and elected officials have been invited to the unveiling along with CAC members, instructors, donors, volunteers, and special guests. The striking piece of artwork depicts noted author and civil rights activist Maya Angelou and the quote “You can’t use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have.”
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Got A. Library Card? Get Into AACo Parks For Free

Officials from the Anne Arundel County Public Library today announced a special benefit for library customers as part of the system’s centennial celebration. From Monday, November 8 through Friday, November 12, anyone with an Anne Arundel County Public Library card will receive free entrance to any county regional park. Only one card is needed per vehicle for free access to the county’s five regional parks including: Downs, Fort Smallwood, Jug Bay Wetland Sanctuary, Kinder Farm and Quiet Waters.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis Ramps Up For Midnight Madness and Late Night Shopping

Downtown Annapolis and the holidays have a deep and nearly timeless relationship. It is where we have traditionally congregated to celebrate, take our families out to eat, shop, and be entertained. This year will be no different as the Downtown Annapolis Partnership hosts Annapolis’ favorite shopping nights for locals, Midnight Madness. As usual, Midnight Madness will be held on the first three Thursday evenings, December 2ndand 9th until midnight and on December 16th until the Eleventh Hour (11 pm).
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis Receives Grant to Design Poplar Trail Bike Path

The City of Annapolis received a $224,000 grant from the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network program to design an extension and widening of the Poplar Trail. The extension, which Mayor Gavin Buckley nicknamed the West-East Express, or “WEE”, would extend the existing Poplar Trail both East to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Lifeline 100 Bicycle Event Awards $37K to Area Non-Profits

The seventh annual Anne Arundel County Lifeline 100 Bicycle Event on October 3, 2021 attracted a record 1,000 registrants, supported by more than 100 volunteers and over 25 sponsors. The event hosted by Anne Arundel County Police Department, Anne Arundel Department of Recreation & Parks and Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (“BikeAAA”) offers a great experience for cyclists of all ages and abilities with 100, 65, 30 and 15 mile route options as well as a free Children’s Bike Rodeo provided by Pedal Power Kids and a Family Fun Ride at Kinder Farm Park in Millersville. The 15 and 30 mile routes are great for families, seniors, recreational and riders with special needs. They are entirely on flat, paved trails using the B&A and BWI Loop Trails. The 100 and 65 mile routes wind throughout scenic Anne Arundel County including views of historic downtown Annapolis, the Severn River, Chesapeake Bay, rural southern Anne Arundel County, BWI/Marshall airport and more. County Executive Steuart Pittman rode with a team of 20 Anne Arundel County Police officers. The event has received the Innovative Program Award from the Maryland Recreation and Parks Association and in 2015 won the Maryland, My Maryland Special Event of the Year. Details about the event including next year on Oct. 2, 2022 can be found at www.lifeline100.com.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Crosby Adds Two to Social Media Team

Florence Lochrane and Jennifer Forester have joined Crosby Marketing Communications, expanding its team of social media professionals. Florence Lochrane will serve as a Social Media Supervisor, managing Crosby’s social media and content marketing activities for Military OneSource, the Department of Defense program that supports service members and their families across the globe. She has seven years of social media and digital communications experience, implementing enterprise-wide campaigns. Most recently, she served as Communications Manager for Enviva Biomass, an international renewable energy company, where she led all social media strategies, content planning and community management. Prior to that, she managed the communication outreach and digital diplomacy campaigns for the Embassy of Switzerland in Washington, D.C.
BUSINESS
Eye On Annapolis

Tips for Being a Great Teacher

There are so many different great job options out there for people. When it comes to trying to decide on what kind of career to pursue, there are many different factors that can affect this decision. It could be interests, salary, or travel opportunities. No matter what the job might be, there will always be some reason behind a person’s choice for it.
EDUCATION
Eye On Annapolis

Former ASO Music Director Returns to Conduct Second Masterworks Performances

The Annapolis Symphony continues the 60thAnniversary celebration with the second performance in the 2021-2022 Masterworks Season before a live audience in Maryland Hall. “It is a true honor to welcome Maestro Peter Bay back as guest conductor for our second Masterworks program of this 60th anniversary season,“ stated ASO Music Director Maestro Jose ́-Luis Novo. “Our Annapolis Symphony is the great organization it is today thanks to the inspiration and hard work that numerous talented individuals committed through the years, and Maestro Bay is a clear example of the legacy of successful conductors who help build the many strengths and qualities of the ASO. I hope that his visit to Annapolis for these concerts will make him proud as he realizes that the seeds planted many years ago were transformational.”
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Watermark Hosts Warrior Sailing for Fifth Year

On Tuesday, October 12th, Watermark welcomed the remarkable veterans of Warrior Sailing aboard the Cabaret II. Mission BBQ provided complimentary catering for this fun, camaraderie-building dinner cruise. Core to Watermark’s mission is making a mark on the community, and each year this is a wonderful opportunity to do so. On the fifth year hosting this event, Ginny Mininger, Watermark Director of Vessel Operations, reflects “It’s such an honor to be a part of this incredible program. Not only is Warrior Sailing doing so much for the people that serve our country, but also for the maritime industry and the sport of sailing.”
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

The Best Trails for Biking and Hiking in Maryland for Students

Study time is often the hardest time of year for any student, especially college students. The pressure is on and the amount of work required is bigger than ever. It always helps to be able to blow off some steam and recharge before you say to yourself, “I can do my assignments!” Getting your rest and relaxation in is one of the most important parts of being a student! For people local to Maryland, you have some great options as well. The hiking and biking trails here are fantastic and will accommodate a variety of skill levels and exertion! So, where to go if you need a break?
MARYLAND STATE
Eye On Annapolis

OPINION: Let’s Get Back To Reality

A hypocrite is the kind of politician who would cut down a redwood tree, then mount the stump and make a speech for conservation. Last week, ( The Capital, October 26) Steuart Pittman climbed up on the stump of Anne Arundel County’s economy, after cutting it down, to say, “Let’s get back to work!” Pittman’s admonishment for us to “get back to work” was stunning in its hypocrisy. Not only because Pittman hasn’t yet brought all county employees back to work, but also because he’s actively opposed the “limited government ” views he claims to support. Let’s get back to reality, and take a look at how Pittman’s talk fails to match his walk.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

After First Canvass, Results Give Good Indication of Final Tally in Annapolis Election

The City of Annapolis Board of Supervisors of Elections (BOSE) began counting votes from the November 2, 2021 Annapolis General Election at the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections in Glen Burnie on November 3. Mayor Gavin Buckley swore in the members of the BOSE to begin the count at 10 a.m. The first report of in-person votes on Election Day was posted Tuesday night to the City website: www.annapolis.gov/Elections.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
