Jake Paul Pledges $10M to Help End World Hunger if Elon Musk Donates $6B

Elon Musk is now worth more than $300 billion, and he’s apparently ready to start spending. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO — whose net worth has ballooned by more than $140 billion this year, thanks largely to the skyrocketing value of his electric automaker — tweeted Sunday that he was willing to consider a proposal from a United Nations official who said that a $6 billion donation from one of the world’s wealthiest people could help stop world hunger.

