CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

2021 elections: When to expect results from Minneapolis, St. Paul

By Shaymus McLaughlin
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X1juD_0ckK5aZL00
Nov 2, 2021

Twin Cities residents head to the polls Tuesday to vote in the 2021 municipal general election. Counting will begin after the polls close at 8 p.m. — but when can we expect to see results?

First things first, if you'd like to watch results in real-time, stay tuned to Bring Me The News Live Blog Tuesday night. You can also track tabulation on the Minnesota Secretary of State's website.

As for timing, the City of Minneapolis provided some estimates, and the short answer is: It depends.

When it comes to the three ballot questions (read about the arguments for and against them here), we might have unofficial tabulations later Tuesday night. That's because they are simply yes/no questions, with blank ballots not counted. A ballot question needs at least 51% of the yes/no votes to pass.

St. Paul voters have one ballot question (rent control) to consider. If the same holds true, we could see results Tuesday night as well.

The mayoral and city council races in Minneapolis could (and likely will) take longer since they use ranked choice voting. Incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey is facing a strong push from challengers, including Kate Knuth and Sheila Nezhad.

The city says the first-choice rankings should be available Tuesday night. If no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote after first-choice votes are counted, tabulation will continue Wednesday morning with second-choice votes. (The lowest vote-getter is eliminated, and the second-choice votes on those ballots are distributed to the remaining candidates.)

Minneapolis will do this tabulation in a specific order:

  • Mayor
  • City Council (wards in this order: 2, 8, 5, 4, 10, 6, 7, 1, 12, 9, 13, 11, 3)
  • Board of Estimate and Taxation
  • Park and Recreation Board at-large
  • Park and Recreation Board (districts in this order: 4, 5, 3, 1, 6, 2)

St. Paul also uses ranked choice voting for the mayoral race, so if results are tight, counting could extend into Wednesday as well. Mayor Melvin Carter is seeking a second term in that race. (St. Paul City Council seats are not on the ballot until 2023.)

Follow Bring Me The News' Election Night blog here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

Jacob Frey re-elected as Minneapolis mayor

Jacob Frey has been re-elected as the mayor of Minneapolis. Frey was declared the official winner of the ranked-choice voting election on Wednesday after two rounds of tabulation, the City of Minneapolis said. He won 49.1% of the vote, while challenger Kate Knuth won 38.2% of the votes. All the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, November 4

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 3,718 newly reported cases and 32 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 8,793. As of Nov. 2, the state reported that 3,478,914 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,326,854...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Government
City
Saint Paul, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Elections
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Frey
Person
Kate Knuth
Bring Me The News

Candidates opposed to teaching about systemic racism elected in 4 Minnesota school districts

What are usually quite sleepy campaigns, this year's school board elections saw increased interest thanks to debates about teaching about racism. In most years, school board races are uncontested or have a handful of people running but this year, races were packed with candidates, some running in groups seeking change after a tumultuous year and a half due to louder calls for equity and the COVID-19 pandemic.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
45K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy