US-based accounts payable platform Checkbook closed Series A funding with USD 10 million led by MassMutual Ventures. According to the press release, in the US alone, almost 14 billion checks were sent and USD 19 trillion in funds were transferred in 2019. Checkbook built a solution that provides a flexible way to transmit funds in real-time and there’s no need for recipients to sign up for any service or download any app.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO