CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sheriff’s Deputy Allegedly Murdered Wife, Toddler on Halloween

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A deputy with the Ouachita Correctional Center was arrested on Sunday afternoon for allegedly killing his wife...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 2

Related
Shine My Crown

Baton Rouge Mother-of-Four Killed in Murder-Suicide

A Baton Rouge family is in mourning after a loved one was shot and killed in a suspected murder-suicide. Sgt. L'Jean Mckneely Jr. of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office believe Vinnie Mackie Jr., 28, shot and killed Myesha Davis, 27, before turning the gun on himself. Police are unsure as to whether Mackie Jr. and Davis were in a relationship.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS Denver

Twin Boys Suffer Severe Injuries, Jeffco Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Parents, Jeremy & Jonelle Esposito

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two parents who they say abused their twin children. Jeremy Esposito, 34, and Jonelle Esposito, 28, face charges of child abuse resulting in severe bodily injury. Deputies say they responded to a hospital on Oct. 3 after staff told them a 6-week-old baby was brought in with severe injuries. Deputies responded to the child’s home where they found the child’s twin brother also had severe injuries. Jeremy Esposito (left) and Jonelle Esposito (right) (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff) They say the boys suffered skull fractures, a spinal injury, leg and rib fractures, burns and bruising around the face and severe malnourishment. Investigators say one of the twins tested positive for illegal narcotics. There was also an older sibling in the home, but investigators did not state whether that child had injuries as well. The babies are now with Child Protective Services, and the other sibling is with family. According to online court records, bond for both suspects has been set at $200,000. They are scheduled to appear in Jefferson County court Friday.  
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toddler
The Independent

Grandmother charged with shaking baby to death claims she was dancing with him

A grandmother accused of shaking her six-month-old grandson to death allegedly told investigators she was dancing with the infant hours before she found him unresponsive.Charlotte Simpson, 46, was arrested and charged with manslaughter in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama, after her grandson suffered a bleeding in the brain and died in a hospital.A medical examiner ruled the baby’s death a homicide after an autopsy determined he died from “bilateral subdural hematoma from shaking,’’ records state.The boy was identified as Xander Myers on a GoFundMe campaign set up by relatives to support his parents.Ms Simpson called 911 just after 10am on 15 October...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CrimeOnline

Aunt’s Boyfriend Admits to Shoving Sock in Slain Tot’s Mouth, Laying on Him Until He Lost Consciousness: Police

An Oklahoma man has confessed to killing a 2-year-old boy identified as the nephew of the suspect’s girlfriend. Demontre Deshawn Rose, 21, is behind bars after he allegedly confessed to shoving a sock into the mouth of 1-year-old Nyier Langston. Rose then laid on the boy until he lost consciousness, according to the Norman Police Department.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Halloween
foxsanantonio.com

Police: Woman arrested for choking mom after she wouldn't let her borrow her cell phone

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was arrested after police say she choked her mom when she would not allow her to borrow her phone. Ashae Yvonne Wiiliams, 34, was taken into custody for placing her mom, who is partially paralyzed, in a choke hold after tackling her, according to an arrest affidavit. The victim told police Williams became upset when she wouldn't let her borrow her phone and tackled her to the ground, which injured her.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Daily Mail

Man who 'shot dead 26-year-old cop' on his first day on the job is arrested after statewide manhunt: Officer leaves behind wife and six-month-old daughter

Cops have arrested a suspected murderer they say shot and killed a rookie Georgia cop during his first day on-duty. Damien 'Luke' Anthony Ferguson, 43, was arrested Sunday for killing Dylan Harrison, 26, said the FBI, which is expected to release more information about his apprehension during an afternoon news conference.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gun store owner shoots his two children and wife before killing himself, police say

A man from Colorado killed his two minor children and wife before killing himself at their home in El Paso County over the weekend, the police said on Monday. Christof Kreb, 55, owned a gun shop in Colorado Springs, according to business records kept by the Colorado secretary of state’s office.Deputies were called to Kreb’s Pleier Drive home on Saturday morning for a report of “someone on scene who was seriously injured and needed help”, lieutenant Deborah Mynatt of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.When the officers arrived, all four family members were found dead. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Mother, Teen Son Held For Allegedly Murdering 3-Month-Old Daughter, Throwing Infant's Body In River

A woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her 3-month-old daughter. Her 13-year-old son has been held for throwing the victim's body in a river, police said. The investigation began after the 30-year-old unidentified woman from Pune, in the western Indian state of Maharashtra reported to the police that her infant daughter was kidnapped by unidentified suspects on Oct. 22.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy